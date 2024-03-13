SAVE THE DATE
ENAV FULL YEAR 2023 RESULTS AND
NEW OPPORTUNITIES IN NON-REGULATED MARKETS
ENAV S.p.A. will report its full year 2023 financial information and new opportunities in non-regulated markets video conference on Thursday March 21st, 2024.
ENAV's management will hold a video conference with Investors and Analysts to discuss the Company's full
year 2023 financial results and new opportunities in non-regulated markets on Thursday March 21st, 2024 at 15.00 CET (16.00 UK time).
You can also see the video conference via webcast at the following link:
https://87399.choruscall.eu/links/enav240321.html
A slide presentation will be posted in the Investor area of ENAV's website shortly before the beginning of the video conference at:
https://www.enav.it/en/investors/financial-statements-presentations-reports
The replay of the video conference will be available until March 27th, 2024 at:
https://87399.choruscall.eu/links/enav240321.html
For further information please contact ENAV's Investor Relations team: ir@enav.it
