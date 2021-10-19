Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. ENAV S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENAV   IT0005176406

ENAV S.P.A.

(ENAV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/19 05:13:59 am
3.995 EUR   -0.12%
10/15ENAV S P A : Company and Trade Unions together for the digital transition of ENAV
PU
10/06ENAV S P A : Easa visiting enav
PU
09/02ENAV S P A : Strikes on September 7, 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ENAV S p A : SAVE THE DATE - ENAV 9M 2021 RESULTS

10/19/2021 | 05:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAVE THE DATE

ENAV 9 MONTHS 2021 RESULTS & CONFERENCE CALL

ENAV S.p.A. will report its nine months 2021 financial information on Thursday November 11th, 2021.

ENAV's management will hold a conference call with Investors and Analysts to discuss the Company's nine months 2021 financial results on Thursday November 11th at 16.00 CET (15.00 UK time).

Investors and Analysts dial-innumbers:

CONFERENCE CALL

ITALY

+39

02 802 09 11

UK

+44

121 281 80 04

US

+1 718 705 87 96

US (toll free)

1 855 265 69 58

A slides presentation will be posted in the Investor area of ENAV's website shortly before the beginning of the conference call at:

https://www.enav.it/en/investors/financial-statements-presentations-reports

A replay service will be available until November 17th, 2021:

Italy: +39 02 802 09 87

Conference ID/Passcode: 700975#

PIN: 976#

For further information please contact ENAV's Investor Relations team: ir@enav.it

Disclaimer

ENAV S.p.A. published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 09:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ENAV S.P.A.
10/15ENAV S P A : Company and Trade Unions together for the digital transition of ENAV
PU
10/06ENAV S P A : Easa visiting enav
PU
09/02ENAV S P A : Strikes on September 7, 2021
PU
08/17ENAV S P A : Leonardo and ENAV to equip Hamad International Airport with new air traffic h..
PU
08/04ENAV S P A : Consolidated interim financial report as at 30 june 2021
PU
08/03Enav S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
08/03ENAV S P A : Presentation 1h 2021 results
PU
08/03ENAV S P A : Board of Directors approves first half 2021 results
PU
07/29ENAV S P A : New financing contracts signed for a total amount of 250 million euro
PU
07/21ENAV S P A : Strikes on July 26, 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 789 M 920 M 920 M
Net income 2021 52,1 M 60,7 M 60,7 M
Net Debt 2021 501 M 584 M 584 M
P/E ratio 2021 45,4x
Yield 2021 4,20%
Capitalization 2 165 M 2 512 M 2 523 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,38x
EV / Sales 2022 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 4 203
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart ENAV S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
ENAV S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENAV S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 4,00 €
Average target price 4,23 €
Spread / Average Target 5,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Simioni Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Luca Colman Chief Financial Officer
Francesca Isgrò Chairman
Vincenzo Smorto Chief Technology Officer
Maurizio Paggetti Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENAV S.P.A.11.17%2 512
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED7.63%28 884
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED30.11%16 765
FRAPORT AG26.09%6 740
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.-12.96%4 495
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-14.93%4 384