ENAV S p A : SAVE THE DATE - ENAV 9M 2021 RESULTS

SAVE THE DATE
ENAV 9 MONTHS 2021 RESULTS & CONFERENCE CALL
ENAV S.p.A. will report its nine months 2021 financial information on Thursday November 11th, 2021.
ENAV's management will hold a conference call with Investors and Analysts to discuss the Company's nine months 2021 financial results on Thursday November 11th at 16.00 CET (15.00 UK time).
Investors and Analysts dial-innumbers:
|
|
CONFERENCE CALL
|
|
|
|
|
ITALY
|
|
+39
|
02 802 09 11
|
|
|
|
|
UK
|
|
+44
|
121 281 80 04
|
|
|
|
US
|
|
+1 718 705 87 96
|
|
|
|
US (toll free)
|
|
1 855 265 69 58
|
|
|
|
A slides presentation will be posted in the Investor area of ENAV's website shortly before the beginning of the conference call at:
https://www.enav.it/en/investors/financial-statements-presentations-reports
A replay service will be available until November 17th, 2021:
Italy: +39 02 802 09 87
Conference ID/Passcode: 700975#
PIN: 976#
For further information please contact ENAV's Investor Relations team: ir@enav.it
Disclaimer
