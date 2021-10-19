ENAV S p A : SAVE THE DATE - ENAV 9M 2021 RESULTS

SAVE THE DATE

ENAV 9 MONTHS 2021 RESULTS & CONFERENCE CALL

ENAV S.p.A. will report its nine months 2021 financial information on Thursday November 11th, 2021.

ENAV's management will hold a conference call with Investors and Analysts to discuss the Company's nine months 2021 financial results on Thursday November 11th at 16.00 CET (15.00 UK time).

Investors and Analysts dial-innumbers:

CONFERENCE CALL ITALY +39 02 802 09 11 UK +44 121 281 80 04 US +1 718 705 87 96 US (toll free) 1 855 265 69 58

A slides presentation will be posted in the Investor area of ENAV's website shortly before the beginning of the conference call at:

https://www.enav.it/en/investors/financial-statements-presentations-reports

A replay service will be available until November 17th, 2021:

Italy: +39 02 802 09 87

Conference ID/Passcode: 700975#

PIN: 976#

For further information please contact ENAV's Investor Relations team: ir@enav.it