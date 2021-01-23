ENAV S p A : Strikes on January 29, 2021

Rome, January 23, 2021- ENAV informs that on January 29, 2021 - from 1.00 PM to 5.00 PM - two different national strike actions are planned.

The actions are called by trade unions Uiltrasporti and UGL-TA with Assivolo Quadri. Trade union UNICA announced its adhesion to the national strike called by Uiltrasporti.

At the same time some other local strike actions are planned:

Brindisi Area Control Centre - called by Uiltrasposrti

Brescia Montichiari airport - called by UGL-TA and UNICA

Reggio Calabria airport - called by UGL-TA

Perugia airport - called by UGL-TA

ENAV will ensure that the essential services will be provided in compliance with the current regulation