MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  ENAV S.p.A.    ENAV   IT0005176406

ENAV S.P.A.

(ENAV)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Italian Stock Exchange - 01/22 11:35:18 am
3.41 EUR   -3.45%
ENAV S P A : Strikes on January 29, 2021
PU
2020ENAV S P A : Sustainability Day ENAV 2
PU
2020ENAV S P A : Sustainability Day 2
PU
ENAV S p A : Strikes on January 29, 2021

01/23/2021 | 09:32am EST
Strikes on January 29, 2021
Rome, January 23, 2021- ENAV informs that on January 29, 2021 - from 1.00 PM to 5.00 PM - two different national strike actions are planned.
The actions are called by trade unions Uiltrasporti and UGL-TA with Assivolo Quadri. Trade union UNICA announced its adhesion to the national strike called by Uiltrasporti.
At the same time some other local strike actions are planned:
  • Brindisi Area Control Centre - called by Uiltrasposrti
  • Brescia Montichiari airport - called by UGL-TA and UNICA
  • Reggio Calabria airport - called by UGL-TA
  • Perugia airport - called by UGL-TA
ENAV will ensure that the essential services will be provided in compliance with the current regulation

Disclaimer

ENAV S.p.A. published this content on 23 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2021 14:31:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 780 M 949 M 949 M
Net income 2020 66,7 M 81,1 M 81,1 M
Net Debt 2020 301 M 366 M 366 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,3x
Yield 2020 5,66%
Capitalization 1 843 M 2 244 M 2 243 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,75x
EV / Sales 2021 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 4 185
Free-Float 46,5%
Chart ENAV S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
ENAV S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENAV S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 3,78 €
Last Close Price 3,41 €
Spread / Highest target 20,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paolo Simioni Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francesca Isgrò Chairman
Maurizio Paggetti Chief Operating Officer
Luca Colman Chief Financial Officer
Vincenzo Smorto Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENAV S.P.A.-5.23%2 244
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND-4.02%28 457
FRAPORT AG-11.47%4 915
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-5.80%4 860
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.-8.32%4 484
BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED-10.66%3 414
