ENAV S p A : Strikes on January 29, 2021

Strikes on January 29, 2021
Rome, January 23, 2021- ENAV informs that on January 29, 2021 - from 1.00 PM to 5.00 PM - two different national strike actions are planned.
The actions are called by trade unions Uiltrasporti and UGL-TA with Assivolo Quadri. Trade union UNICA announced its adhesion to the national strike called by Uiltrasporti.
At the same time some other local strike actions are planned:
Brindisi Area Control Centre - called by Uiltrasposrti
Brescia Montichiari airport - called by UGL-TA and UNICA
Reggio Calabria airport - called by UGL-TA
Perugia airport - called by UGL-TA
ENAV will ensure that the essential services will be provided in compliance with the current regulation
