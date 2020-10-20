ENAV S p A : awarded contract in Rwanda

Expanding business abroad, revenue from non-regulated business grows almost three times

Rome. October 20, 2020 - ENAV, through its subsidiary IDS AirNav - a company specialized in aeronautical information management systems - has been awarded a contract for an amount 2.2 million USD from Rwanda Airports Company (RAC) - the air navigation service provider in Rwanda.

The contract provides for the supply installation and maintenance of aeronautical communications management systems, called AMHS (Aeronautical Message Handling System) and AIS/AIM (Aeronautical Information System / Management), to manage and publish all static and dynamic data for air traffic control, such as NOTAM (NOtice To AirMen), necessary to communicate all the information useful for air navigation, flight plans or the various bulletins that are issued.

The implementation of these platforms - which will be operational by the first half of 2021 - will allow the Rwanda service provider to use a complete and high-tech system and become one of the most advanced ANSPs in the African continent.

ENAV CEO Paolo Simioni stated: this new deal represents our commitment to expansion into foreign markets, serving over 100 clients worldwide. In the first half of 2020, the revenues from non-regulated business grew up almost three times versus last year. The excellence of our services and products is a pillar on which to continue investing and I am convinced that thanks to this diversification we can increase the value of ENAV.