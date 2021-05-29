ENAV S p A : Resolutions of the 2021 Shareholders' Meeting

Dividend proposal

The Shareholders' Meeting expressed itself in favor of the proposal of the Board of Directors of 20 April 2021 not to distribute the dividend for the year 2020. The Board of Directors, for the following years included in the Third Regulatory Period (from 2021 to 2024) still under approval, also confirmed the previous dividend policy which provides for the distribution of a percentage of not less than 80% of the normalized equity free cash flow defined as consolidated net profit with the addition of depreciation costs (gross of capital grants) and net of normalized investments (excluding financial investments), gross of capital grants.

Report on remuneration policy

Regarding the Report on the remuneration policy and remuneration paid prepared pursuant to art. 123-ter of Legislative Decree no. 58/98, the Shareholders' Meeting:

approved, with a binding resolution, the first section of the Report, which illustrates the policy adopted by the Company on the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors, Executives with strategic responsibilities and, without prejudice to the provisions of Article 2402 of the Italian Civil Code, the members of the Board of Auditors;

expressed itself in favour, with a non-binding resolution, on the second section of the Report, containing the indication of the remuneration paid to the members of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Executives with strategic responsibilities in the financial year 2020 or related to it.

