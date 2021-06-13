Log in
    ENAV   IT0005176406

ENAV S.P.A.

(ENAV)
ENAV S p A : Strikes on 18 june

06/13/2021 | 12:33pm EDT
Strikes on 18 june
Rome, June 13th, 2021 - ENAV informs that on June 18th, 2021 - from 1.00 P.M. to 5.00 P.M. - trade organizations UNICA and UGL-TA have called two separate national strike actions.
In the same time slot, the following local strike actions are scheduled:
  • Milan Area Control Centre - called by FILT CGIL, UGL-TA and UNICA
  • Pescara airport - called by UGL-TA
ENAV will ensure that the essential services are provided in compliance with the current regulation.

Disclaimer

ENAV S.p.A. published this content on 13 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2021 16:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 792 M 959 M 959 M
Net income 2021 57,7 M 69,8 M 69,8 M
Net Debt 2021 486 M 588 M 588 M
P/E ratio 2021 41,6x
Yield 2021 3,71%
Capitalization 2 188 M 2 646 M 2 649 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,38x
EV / Sales 2022 3,17x
Nbr of Employees 4 252
Free-Float 46,5%
ENAV S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ENAV S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 4,02 €
Last Close Price 4,04 €
Spread / Highest target 13,7%
Spread / Average Target -0,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paolo Simioni Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Luca Colman Chief Financial Officer
Francesca Isgrò Chairman
Vincenzo Smorto Chief Technology Officer
Maurizio Paggetti Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENAV S.P.A.12.40%2 646
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND10.04%31 473
FRAPORT AG27.11%7 012
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.-12.80%4 624
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-17.27%4 324
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG4.43%3 226