ENAV S p A : Strikes on 18 june

Strikes on 18 june
Rome, June 13th, 2021 - ENAV informs that on June 18th, 2021 - from 1.00 P.M. to 5.00 P.M. - trade organizations UNICA and UGL-TA have called two separate national strike actions.
In the same time slot, the following local strike actions are scheduled:
-
Milan Area Control Centre - called by FILT CGIL, UGL-TA and UNICA
-
Pescara airport - called by UGL-TA
ENAV will ensure that the essential services are provided in compliance with the current regulation.
