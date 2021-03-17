Log in
ENAV S.P.A.

(ENAV)
03/17 03:59:59 pm
4.328 EUR   -0.09%
05:36pENAV S P A  : Strikes on March 23RD
11:48aENAV S P A  : Digital transition for the Linate control tower
03/15ENAV S.P.A.  : annual earnings release
ENAV S p A : Strikes on March 23RD

03/17/2021
Strikes on March 23RD
Rome, 17 March 2021 - ENAV informs that on March 23rd 2021, from 0.01 A.M. to 11.59 P.M. trade union Uiltrasporti called a national strike.
Local strikes at the same time slot are also scheduled:
  • Reggio Calabria airport - called by UGL-TA
  • Brescia Montichiari airport - called by UGL-TA and UNICA
ENAV will ensure that the essential services are provided in compliance with the current regulation.

Disclaimer

ENAV S.p.A. published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 21:35:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 790 M 947 M 947 M
Net income 2020 63,7 M 76,3 M 76,3 M
Net Debt 2020 299 M 358 M 358 M
P/E ratio 2020 33,3x
Yield 2020 4,16%
Capitalization 2 334 M 2 778 M 2 796 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,33x
EV / Sales 2021 3,48x
Nbr of Employees 4 185
Free-Float 46,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paolo Simioni Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Luca Colman Chief Financial Officer
Francesca Isgrò Chairman
Vincenzo Smorto Chief Technology Officer
Maurizio Paggetti Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENAV S.P.A.20.40%2 769
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND10.04%31 707
FRAPORT AG6.26%5 887
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.1.91%5 111
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.-12.48%4 525
BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED3.25%3 845
