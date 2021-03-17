ENAV S p A : Strikes on March 23RD

Strikes on March 23RD
Rome, 17 March 2021 - ENAV informs that on March 23rd 2021, from 0.01 A.M. to 11.59 P.M. trade union Uiltrasporti called a national strike.
Local strikes at the same time slot are also scheduled:
-
Reggio Calabria airport - called by UGL-TA
-
Brescia Montichiari airport - called by UGL-TA and UNICA
ENAV will ensure that the essential services are provided in compliance with the current regulation.
