ENAV S p A : wins a tender in Kosovo

Rome, February 17, 2021 - ENAV - through its subsidiary IDS AirNav - a global leader in aeronautical information management systems, won the tender launched by the Kosovar air navigation service provider (ASHNA - Agjencia e Shërbimeve të Navigacionit Ajror) for the supply of the Aeronautical Information Management system (AIM).

The tender provides for the supply and maintenance of systems to validate flight instrumental procedures, to design routes and airspace, to manage aeronautical cartography and effectively publish all static and dynamic data essential for air traffic control, such as NOTAMs (NOtice To AirMen), necessary to communicate information useful for navigation, aircraft flight plans, cartography, weather data, and all the flow of airport data and air navigation obstacles to the aeronautical community.

The project has a duration of 12 months and for the first time it sees the use of IDS AirNav innovative technologies in Kosovo. The new AIM system will allow ASHNA to provide its services through a state-of-the-art technological system in the civil aviation industry.

Kosovo joins the over 100 countries in which ENAV Group operates with its aeronautical consulting services and the supply of cutting-edge software systems for air traffic management.

In the last 12 months the Company won new contracts in Colombia, Rwanda, Romania, Taiwan, Mozambique and France.