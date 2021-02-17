Log in
ENAV S p A : wins a tender in Kosovo

02/17/2021
ENAV wins a tender in Kosovo
Rome, February 17, 2021 - ENAV - through its subsidiary IDS AirNav - a global leader in aeronautical information management systems, won the tender launched by the Kosovar air navigation service provider (ASHNA - Agjencia e Shërbimeve të Navigacionit Ajror) for the supply of the Aeronautical Information Management system (AIM).
The tender provides for the supply and maintenance of systems to validate flight instrumental procedures, to design routes and airspace, to manage aeronautical cartography and effectively publish all static and dynamic data essential for air traffic control, such as NOTAMs (NOtice To AirMen), necessary to communicate information useful for navigation, aircraft flight plans, cartography, weather data, and all the flow of airport data and air navigation obstacles to the aeronautical community.
The project has a duration of 12 months and for the first time it sees the use of IDS AirNav innovative technologies in Kosovo. The new AIM system will allow ASHNA to provide its services through a state-of-the-art technological system in the civil aviation industry.
Kosovo joins the over 100 countries in which ENAV Group operates with its aeronautical consulting services and the supply of cutting-edge software systems for air traffic management.
In the last 12 months the Company won new contracts in Colombia, Rwanda, Romania, Taiwan, Mozambique and France.

ENAV S.p.A. published this content on 17 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 775 M 935 M 935 M
Net income 2020 65,2 M 78,6 M 78,6 M
Net Debt 2020 309 M 373 M 373 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,2x
Yield 2020 5,27%
Capitalization 2 052 M 2 485 M 2 475 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,05x
EV / Sales 2021 3,09x
Nbr of Employees 4 185
Free-Float 46,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paolo Simioni Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Luca Colman Chief Financial Officer
Francesca Isgrò Chairman
Vincenzo Smorto Chief Technology Officer
Maurizio Paggetti Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENAV S.P.A.5.50%2 485
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND1.61%30 167
FRAPORT AG-6.28%5 176
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-13.31%4 489
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.-16.00%4 030
SATS LTD.3.77%3 485
