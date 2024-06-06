Enav SpA is an Italy-based company active in the air traffic control (ATC) industry. It operates three sectors: Air Navigation Services, Maintenance Services and Other Services. Air Navigation Services provide air traffic control, management and other air navigation services to national airspace and civil airports. Maintenance Services cover management and maintenance of equipment and systems used for national air traffic control. Other Services include business development and delivery of services to non-regulated market, with a focus on Southeast Asia; implementation of a global satellite monitoring system for air traffic control, aiming to enable the comprehensive surveillance of all routes worldwide, with a focus on polar, oceanic and other remote areas not covered by the radar-based air traffic control services; development and provision of services for low-altitude air traffic management of remotely piloted aircraft and all the other aerial vehicles, among others.

