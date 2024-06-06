PRESS RELEASE
ENAV SPA SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING 2024: FILING OF ARTICLES OF
ASSOCIATION
Rome, 6 June 2024 - Notice is hereby given that the Articles of Association, modified following the Shareholders' Meeting of ENAV S.p.A., held on 10 May 2024 in ordinary and extraordinary session, is available to the public at the Company's registered office, (Rome - Via Salaria n. 716 - 00138) and is published on the Company's website www.enav.it, and on the authorized storage mechanism 1Info which can be consulted at the website www.1info.it.
