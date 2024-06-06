PRESS RELEASE
ENAV SPA SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING 2024: FILING OF
DOCUMENTATION
Rome, 6 June 2024 - Notice is hereby given that the minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting of ENAV S.p.A. held on 10 May 2024 in ordinary and extraordinary session, are available to the public at the Company's registered office, (Rome - Via Salaria n. 716 - 00138) and are published on the Company's website (www.enav.it, under the section "Governance" - "Shareholders' Meeting 2024") and on the authorized storage mechanism 1Info which can be consulted at the website www.1info.it.
