  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. ENAV S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENAV   IT0005176406

ENAV S.P.A.

(ENAV)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  06/03 11:38:13 am EDT
4.272 EUR   -0.33%
ENAV: local strike on 8 June reduced from 24 to 12 hours

06/04/2022 | 12:32pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

ENAV: local strike on 8 June reduced from 24 to 12 hours

Rome, June 4, 2022 - ENAV informs that the local strike at the Milan Area Control Centre, called for June 8 by the UGL-TA and UNICA trade unions, whose expected duration was 24 hours, has been reduced to 12 hours, in the time slot from 8.00 A.M. to 8.00 P.M.

ENAV will ensure that the essential services are provided in compliance with the current regulation.

Disclaimer

ENAV S.p.A. published this content on 04 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2022 16:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 870 M 933 M 933 M
Net income 2022 82,9 M 88,9 M 88,9 M
Net Debt 2022 435 M 466 M 466 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,9x
Yield 2022 3,75%
Capitalization 2 312 M 2 478 M 2 478 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,16x
EV / Sales 2023 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 4 253
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart ENAV S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
ENAV S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENAV S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 4,27 €
Average target price 4,60 €
Spread / Average Target 7,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Simioni Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Luca Colman Chief Financial Officer
Francesca Isgrò Chairman
Vincenzo Smorto Chief Technology Officer
Maurizio Paggetti Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENAV S.P.A.8.70%2 478
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED13.52%28 768
FRAPORT AG-11.90%5 163
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.1.41%4 346
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.13.75%3 890
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.3.96%2 818