PRESS RELEASE
ENAV: local strike on 8 June reduced from 24 to 12 hours
Rome, June 4, 2022 - ENAV informs that the local strike at the Milan Area Control Centre, called for June 8 by the UGL-TA and UNICA trade unions, whose expected duration was 24 hours, has been reduced to 12 hours, in the time slot from 8.00 A.M. to 8.00 P.M.
ENAV will ensure that the essential services are provided in compliance with the current regulation.
