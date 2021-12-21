PRESS RELEASE

ENAV OBTAINED UNI ISO 37001:2016 ANTI-BRIBERY MANAGEMENT

SYSTEMS CERTIFICATION

Rome, 21 December 2021 - ENAV, the Italian Air Navigation Service Provider controlled by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, has obtained the certification UNI ISO 37001:2016 Anti-bribery management systems.

The certification - strongly favorite by the Board of Directors chaired by Francesca Isgrò - requested a demanding process of implementation of the management system for the prevention and fight against corruption, at the end of which the international certification body DNV-GL recognized the maturity and solidity of a corporate compliance system inspired by the principles of integrity, sustainability and transparency.

ENAV's path on anti-corruption and transparency has been implemented. Following an assessment of the controls and activities adopted by ENAV, Transparency International Italia accepted, last April, the request to join the Business Integrated Forum presented by the Company on the initiative of the Board of Directors.

Chairman Francesca Isgrò stated: "The certification represents an essential milestone in the path traced in the use and dissemination of business practices always conducted with a strong culture of legality. The Company has continued and continues to invest in a solid, innovative and structured corporate compliance system to create value not only for ENAV but for all our national and international stakeholders. The various realities of our Group are already recognized abroad as Italian excellences and this certification represents a further confirmation of the values that animate our work. "

The CEO Paolo Simioni stated: "For a company like ENAV - which provides a strategic service for Italy ensuring the safety of those who fly - ISO37001 certification represents an indispensable goal for our primary mission but not only. The Group is also involved in the development of new technologies, in the provision of consultancy services in over 100 countries around the world and is strongly involved in the creation of U-Space, the airspace dedicated to drones. This certification confirms the commitment of ENAV's people to ensure legality and transparency in all contexts in which they operate. "