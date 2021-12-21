Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. ENAV S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENAV   IT0005176406

ENAV S.P.A.

(ENAV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ENAV obtained UNI ISO 37001:2016 Anti-bribery management systems certification

12/21/2021 | 09:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

ENAV OBTAINED UNI ISO 37001:2016 ANTI-BRIBERY MANAGEMENT

SYSTEMS CERTIFICATION

Rome, 21 December 2021 - ENAV, the Italian Air Navigation Service Provider controlled by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, has obtained the certification UNI ISO 37001:2016 Anti-bribery management systems.

The certification - strongly favorite by the Board of Directors chaired by Francesca Isgrò - requested a demanding process of implementation of the management system for the prevention and fight against corruption, at the end of which the international certification body DNV-GL recognized the maturity and solidity of a corporate compliance system inspired by the principles of integrity, sustainability and transparency.

ENAV's path on anti-corruption and transparency has been implemented. Following an assessment of the controls and activities adopted by ENAV, Transparency International Italia accepted, last April, the request to join the Business Integrated Forum presented by the Company on the initiative of the Board of Directors.

Chairman Francesca Isgrò stated: "The certification represents an essential milestone in the path traced in the use and dissemination of business practices always conducted with a strong culture of legality. The Company has continued and continues to invest in a solid, innovative and structured corporate compliance system to create value not only for ENAV but for all our national and international stakeholders. The various realities of our Group are already recognized abroad as Italian excellences and this certification represents a further confirmation of the values that animate our work. "

The CEO Paolo Simioni stated: "For a company like ENAV - which provides a strategic service for Italy ensuring the safety of those who fly - ISO37001 certification represents an indispensable goal for our primary mission but not only. The Group is also involved in the development of new technologies, in the provision of consultancy services in over 100 countries around the world and is strongly involved in the creation of U-Space, the airspace dedicated to drones. This certification confirms the commitment of ENAV's people to ensure legality and transparency in all contexts in which they operate. "

Disclaimer

ENAV S.p.A. published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 14:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ENAV S.P.A.
09:10aENAV OBTAINED UNI ISO 37001 : 2016 Anti-bribery management systems certification
PU
12/07ENAV S P A : Italian National Airspace Strategy Marks Successes, Tackles New Challenges
PU
11/30NATIONAL RECOVERY AND RESILIENCE PLA : Mims-ENAV agreements signed
PU
11/30NATIONAL RECOVERY AND RESILIENCE PLA : Minister Giovannini signed the decree approving the..
PU
11/11Enav presentation 9m 2021 results
PU
11/11Board of Directors approves the first nine months 2021 results
PU
11/10ENAV S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
10/26EASA and ENAV signed a memorandum for internetional cooperation
PU
10/26EASA and ENAV signed a Memorandum for International Cooperation
PU
10/19ENAV S P A : Save the date - enav 9m 2021 results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 795 M 897 M 897 M
Net income 2021 62,0 M 70,0 M 70,0 M
Net Debt 2021 472 M 533 M 533 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,4x
Yield 2021 4,26%
Capitalization 2 042 M 2 307 M 2 304 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,16x
EV / Sales 2022 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 4 216
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart ENAV S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
ENAV S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENAV S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 3,77 €
Average target price 4,43 €
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Simioni Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Luca Colman Chief Financial Officer
Francesca Isgrò Chairman
Vincenzo Smorto Chief Technology Officer
Maurizio Paggetti Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENAV S.P.A.4.84%2 307
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-4.42%25 295
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED33.70%16 458
FRAPORT AG14.42%5 898
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-21.87%4 098
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.-26.40%3 778