(Alliance News) - The ENAV Spa group on Monday announced that it has signed a contract with Teledife -- that is, the "Telematics and Advanced Technologies Directorate of the Ministry of Defense" -- for the supply, installation and commissioning of a new radar for air traffic surveillance carried out by the Air Force at the Sigonella air base.

Specifically, the two-year contract provides for the supply of the new radar and equipment for the room that will house the air traffic controllers including the installation and commissioning activities of the new equipment.

The project will be carried out by an ENAV-led temporary grouping of companies with Techno Sky, an ENAV group company responsible for the management and hardware/software maintenance, of equipment and systems used for air traffic management, and Leonardo.

ENAV on Monday trades in the red by 0.4 percent at EUR3.91 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

