(Alliance News) - ENAV Spa on Friday announced that, through its subsidiaries IDS AirNav and Techno Sky, it has signed four new contracts for the supply of systems to optimize flight data and improve airspace efficiency, with India, Norway, Romania and Kosovo.

The total amount is approximately EUR11 million.

IDS AirNav is a leading international provider of aviation information management platforms, while Techno Sky is the company responsible for the operation and maintenance of flight handling systems.

Specifically, contracts were signed with the Airport Authority of India; AVINOR, the air navigation service provider of Norway; ROMATSA, the air navigation service provider of Romania; and ASHNA, the Air Navigation Services Agency of Kosovo.

ENAV trades in the red by 0.7 percent at EUR3.69 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

