ENAV, subsidiary sign EUR4 million contract in Netherlands

(Alliance News) - ENAV Spa announced Tuesday that it has signed a contract with Luchtverkeersleiding Nederland, the Dutch air traffic control service provider, through its subsidiary IDS AirNav -- a leading international company in aviation information management systems. The contract is worth EUR4.1 million and will run for five years.

The agreement includes the provision of the AIM "on AIR" system, Aeronautical Information Management in SaaS mode, the company explains in a note. It is a platform for the management of aeronautical data, necessary for air navigation, managed through cloud. IDS AirNav will, in fact, be responsible for the management, maintenance and evolution of the AIM system, accessible through the web thanks to a secure connection and according to the highest security criteria required today.

AIM "on AIR" is an innovative solution that enables customers to optimize their resources, increase sustainability and maximize the efficiency of operational processes.

ENAV Group CEO Pasqualino Monti said, "We are particularly happy with this order. Our focus is strongly and determinedly on exporting know-how and operational excellence to international markets and all those countries that need to evolve their airspace management capability. For the new management, the unregulated market is a key pillar in which to invest decisively for ENAV's growth. The contract with the Dutch service provider goes exactly in the direction we are taking."

ENAV trades in the red by 0.7 percent at EUR3.98 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

