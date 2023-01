(Alliance News) - Enav Spa announced on Friday that it intends to start a share buyback program for up to 1.3 million shares as of Jan. 30.

As of today, the company holds 370,519 treasury shares in its portfolio.

Enav closed Friday in the green by 0.1 percent at EUR4.26 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

