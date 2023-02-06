Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  ENAV S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENAV   IT0005176406

ENAV S.P.A.

(ENAV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:48:15 2023-02-06 am EST
4.339 EUR   -0.53%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enav takes over shares for over EUR1 million

02/06/2023 | 03:16am EST
(Alliance News) - Enav Spa announced Monday that during the period from Jan. 30 to Feb. 3, 2023, it purchased 259,000 ordinary shares.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR4.29420 for a total value of EUR1.1 million.

As a result of these purchases, the company holds 629,519 treasury shares, or 0.1 percent of the share capital.

Enav gives up 0.3 percent to EUR4.35 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about ENAV S.P.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 939 M 1 019 M 1 019 M
Net income 2022 104 M 112 M 112 M
Net Debt 2022 425 M 462 M 462 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,4x
Yield 2022 4,43%
Capitalization 2 361 M 2 562 M 2 562 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,97x
EV / Sales 2023 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 4 262
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart ENAV S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
ENAV S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENAV S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 4,36 €
Average target price 4,94 €
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Simioni Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Luca Colman Chief Financial Officer
Francesca Isgrò Chairman
Vincenzo Smorto Chief Technology Officer
Maurizio Paggetti Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENAV S.P.A.10.15%2 562
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND-1.67%31 554
FRAPORT AG43.44%5 472
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED-5.13%4 984
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.0.46%4 667
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.18.18%3 579