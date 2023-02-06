Enav takes over shares for over EUR1 million

(Alliance News) - Enav Spa announced Monday that during the period from Jan. 30 to Feb. 3, 2023, it purchased 259,000 ordinary shares.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR4.29420 for a total value of EUR1.1 million.

As a result of these purchases, the company holds 629,519 treasury shares, or 0.1 percent of the share capital.

Enav gives up 0.3 percent to EUR4.35 per share.

