Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. ENAV S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENAV   IT0005176406

ENAV S.P.A.

(ENAV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shareholders' Meeting 2021: filing of documentation

06/26/2021 | 03:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Shareholders' Meeting 2021: filing of documentation
Rome, 26 June 2021 - Notice is hereby given that the minutes of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of ENAV S.p.A. held on 28 May 2021, are available to the public at the Company's registered office, (Rome - Via Salaria n. 716 - 00138) and are published on the Company's website (www.enav.it, under the section 'Governance' - 'Shareholders' Meeting 2021') and on the authorized storage mechanism 1Info which can be consulted at the website www.1info.it

Disclaimer

ENAV S.p.A. published this content on 26 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2021 07:52:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ENAV S.P.A.
03:53aSHAREHOLDERS' MEETING 2021 : filing of documentation
PU
06/24ENAV S P A  : Satellite-based Procedures for Unmanned Aircraft Systems. ENAV int..
PU
06/21ENAV S P A  : Signed contract in Russia
PU
06/17ENAV S P A  : Radar service at Treviso airport
PU
06/14ENAV S P A  : Signed contract in Australia
PU
06/13ENAV S P A  : Strikes on 18 june
PU
06/04ENAV S P A  : The European Commission published the Union-wide performance targe..
PU
06/04ENAV : the European Commission published the Union-wide performance targets for ..
PU
05/29ENAV S P A  : Resolutions of the 2021 Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05/27ENAV : resolutions of the 2021 Shareholders' Meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 792 M 945 M 945 M
Net income 2021 57,7 M 68,8 M 68,8 M
Net Debt 2021 486 M 580 M 580 M
P/E ratio 2021 40,9x
Yield 2021 3,77%
Capitalization 2 153 M 2 571 M 2 569 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,33x
EV / Sales 2022 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 4 252
Free-Float 46,5%
Chart ENAV S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
ENAV S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENAV S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 3,98 €
Average target price 4,02 €
Spread / Average Target 1,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Simioni Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Luca Colman Chief Financial Officer
Francesca Isgrò Chairman
Vincenzo Smorto Chief Technology Officer
Maurizio Paggetti Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENAV S.P.A.10.62%2 571
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND2.01%28 551
FRAPORT AG25.81%6 852
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.-15.36%4 448
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-19.32%4 179
BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED-17.47%3 151