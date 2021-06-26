Shareholders' Meeting 2021: filing of documentation
Rome, 26 June 2021 - Notice is hereby given that the minutes of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of ENAV S.p.A. held on 28 May 2021, are available to the public at the Company's registered office, (Rome - Via Salaria n. 716 - 00138) and are published on the Company's website (www.enav.it
, under the section 'Governance' - 'Shareholders' Meeting 2021') and on the authorized storage mechanism 1Info which can be consulted at the website www.1info.it
Disclaimer
ENAV S.p.A. published this content on 26 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2021 07:52:01 UTC.