Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. ENB Financial Corp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENBP   US26874L1017

ENB FINANCIAL CORP

(ENBP)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:19:20 2023-01-18 am EST
16.16 USD   +1.00%
2022Management's Discussion and Analysis
AQ
2022Tranche Update on ENB Financial Corp's Equity Buyback Plan announced on October 22, 2020.
CI
2022ENB FINANCIAL CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ENB Financial : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

01/18/2023 | 02:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Rachel G. Bitner

Phone: 717-733-4181

ENB Financial Corp Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

(January 18, 2023) -- Ephrata, PA --

ENB Financial Corp (OTCQX: ENBP), declared a first quarter cash

dividend today, January 18, 2023, of $0.17 per share, maintaining the dividend paid in the fourth quarter of 2022. The dividend applies to all shareholders of record as of February 15, 2023, and is payable on March 15, 2023. Shareholders will receive $0.17 for each share of ENB Financial Corp common stock owned as of the record date.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ENB Financial Corp, headquartered in Ephrata, PA, is the bank holding company for its wholly-owned subsidiary Ephrata National Bank. Ephrata National Bank operates from thirteen full-service locations in Lancaster County, southeastern Lebanon County, and southern Berks County, Pennsylvania, with the headquarters located at 31 E. Main Street, Ephrata, PA. Ephrata National Bank has been serving the community since 1881. For more information about ENB Financial Corp, visit the Corporation's web site at www.enbfc.com.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as such may involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results of ENB Financial Corp to be materially different from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements can be identified by use of terminology such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", and similar words that are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections about the Corporation, the financial services industry, and the economy. The Private Securities Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor in the event the projected future operations are not met. There are a number of future factors such as changes in fiscal or monetary policy, or changes in the economic climate that will influence the Corporation's future operations. These factors are difficult to predict with regard to how likely and to what degree or significance that they would occur. Actual results may differ materially from what may have been forecasted in the forward-looking statements. We are not obligated to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect the effects of subsequent events.

( End )

Disclaimer

ENB Financial Corp. published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 19:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ENB FINANCIAL CORP
2022Management's Discussion and Analysis
AQ
2022Tranche Update on ENB Financial Corp's Equity Buyback Plan announced on October 22, 202..
CI
2022ENB FINANCIAL CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022Enb Financial Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
2022Enb Financial : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
2022Enb Financial Corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2022ENB Financial Corp Declares Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend, Payable on December 15, 2022
CI
2022Enb Financial : Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
2022ENB Financial Corp Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended..
CI
2022Enb Financial : Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 58,0 M - -
Net income 2021 14,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 93,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,10x
Yield 2021 3,09%
Capitalization 90,2 M 90,2 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,65x
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 262
Free-Float 65,3%
Chart ENB FINANCIAL CORP
Duration : Period :
ENB Financial Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey S. Stauffer Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rachel G. Bitner Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Matthew T. Long Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Willis R. Lefever Independent Director
Susan Young Nicholas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENB FINANCIAL CORP0.31%90
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.48%148 186
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-2.92%67 660
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.2.56%55 829
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED5.28%52 197
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-5.22%43 283