ENB Financial : Management Change/Compensation; (Form 8-K)

Departure of Directors or Principal Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Principal Officers ;

On August 18, 2021, Rachel G. Bitner was nominated and unanimously elected by the Board of Directors of ENB Financial Corp (the 'Corporation') to assume the position of principal financial officer and Treasurer of the Corporation and was nominated and unanimously elected by the Board of Directors of Ephrata National Bank (the 'Bank'), the Corporation's wholly-owned subsidiary, to assume the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Bank. Ms. Bitner, age 43, has served as Senior Vice President, Controller of the Bank since 2009 and recently served as Interim Treasurer of the Corporation, and Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Bank. There is no arrangement or understanding pursuant to which Ms. Bitner was appointed as Treasurer of the Corporation, and there are no related party transactions between the Corporation and Ms. Bitner that would require disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.