ENB Financial : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Rachel Bitner Phone: 717-733-4181

ENB Financial Corp Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

(July 15, 2022) -- Ephrata, PA - ENB Financial Corp (OTCQX: ENBP), the bank holding company for Ephrata National Bank, reports net income for the second quarter of 2022 of $2,558,000, a $993,000, or 28.0% decrease, from the $3,551,000 earned during the second quarter of 2021. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022, was $5,749,000, a $2,306,000, or 28.6% decrease, from the $8,055,000 earned for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2022 and 2021 were $0.46 and $0.64, respectively and year-to- date earnings per share were $1.03 in 2022 compared to $1.45 in 2021.

The Corporation's earnings were impacted by several factors through the second quarter including higher net interest income and a higher provision for loan losses. In addition, earnings were lower due to a decrease in operating income and higher operating expenses as detailed in the paragraphs that follow.

The Corporation's net interest income (NII) increased by $2,243,000, or 23.1%, and $3,285,000, or 16.9%, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the same periods in 2021. The increase in NII resulted from an increase in interest on loans of $1,350,000, or 16.5%, and $1,780,000, or 10.8%, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the same periods in 2021 and an increase in interest income on securities of $845,000, or 37.7%, and $1,271,000, or 29.7%, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the same periods in 2021. In addition, interest expense on deposits and borrowings decreased by $21,000, or 2.6%, and $189,000, or 11.4%, for the same time periods.

The Corporation recorded a provision for loan losses of $650,000 in the second quarter of 2022, compared to no provision recorded for the second quarter of 2021. For the year-to-date period, provision expense was $750,000 in 2022, an increase of $375,000, compared to provision expense of $375,000 recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The increase in provision expense can be primarily attributed to increased loan growth in 2022. The allowance as a percentage of total loans was 1.30% as of June 30, 2022, and 1.46% as of June 30, 2021.

Other income, excluding gains on the sale of mortgages and securities, increased by $239,000, or 9.3%, for the second quarter of 2022, compared to the prior year, and decreased by $4,000, for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the prior year's periods. Gains on the sale of mortgages decreased by $917,000, or 73.7%, for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and $2,112,000, or 66.5%, for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the prior year's periods. Mortgage production was stable in 2022 compared to 2021, but the rapid market rate increases have affected the margin the Corporation is able to obtain on the sale of mortgages. Gain on sale of securities decreased by $380,000, for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and $584,000, for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the prior year's periods due to higher interest rates which resulted in fewer sales.

( more )