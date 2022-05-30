ENBD REIT CEIC : Quarterly Update Document

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

OF ENBD REIT (CEIC) PLC

To be held on 21st June 2022

ATTENDANCE

Direct shareholders (i.e. persons with a NIN account)

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of the COVID- 19 virus, the AGM will be held virtually (in a 'virtual-only' format) with remote access to the meeting via the AGM Online Facility, which will be provided to shareholders upon request provided that such request is received in accordance with the process and timeline set out below. Registered participants may attend the AGM by visiting www.smartagm.ae. We recommend that shareholders afford themselves ample time to complete the log-in process in advance of the commencement of the AGM at 12:00pm (noon) UAE time.

If you would like to attend the AGM and vote remotely, you must register for the AGM Online Facility by visiting www.smartagm.aeand completing the registration process under the ENBD REIT link by no later than 12:00pm (noon) UAE time on Monday 20th June 2022.

Please note that you will not be able to attend or vote via the AGM Online Facility at the AGM if you have not registered for attendance as outlined above.

Alternatively, if you do not wish to attend and vote remotely through the AGM Online Facility, you can opt to vote by proxy by ticking the "Attending by proxy" box of Section B ("Attendance at the Annual General Meeting (AGM Online Facility)") and completing Section C ("Proxy") of the enclosed Voting and Proxy Form (the " Form") and return it signed and dated to your Document Agent (as set out in Section 2 above) by no later than the earlier of (i) the date required by your Document Agent and (ii) 2:00pm on Friday 17th June 2022. Further instructions in relation to appointing a proxy are set out in Section 4 below.

Persons whose shares are held by a nominee arrangement with Emirates NBD PJSC, Emirates NBD PJSC - Private Office, Emirates NBD Asset Management Limited, Emirates Islamic or with another Nominee

If your shares are held by a Nominee, please note that the Nominee will vote in favour of all proposed resolutions unless you attend and vote at the virtual AGM via the AGM Online Facility or provide alternative voting instructions to the Nominee by completing Section D ("Voting Instructions") of the Form. In order to attend the virtual AGM via the AGM Online Facility please first tick the "Attending" box of Section B ("Attendance at the Annual General Meeting (AGM Online Facility)" of the Form. You will then receive further instructions by separate communication from your Nominee to complete your registration for attending via the AGM Online Facility.

The Form must be submitted by no later than the earlier of (i) the date required by your Document Agent and (ii) 2:00pm on Friday 17th June 2022. Please also note that if you wish to attend via the AGM Online Facility (pursuant to the instructions referred to above), registration on the website for the AGM Online Facility must be completed by no later than 12:00pm (noon) UAE time on Monday 20th June 2022.

PROXY APPOINTMENT (this Section applies to persons with a NIN account only)

Any shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the AGM may appoint one or more proxies to exercise all or any of the rights of the shareholder to attend, speak and vote on their behalf at the AGM, provided that the proxy has completed the registration process for the AGM Online Facility. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Fund.