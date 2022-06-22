Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. NASDAQ DUBAI
  5. ENBD REIT (CEIC) PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENBDREIT   AEDFXA1CN004

ENBD REIT (CEIC) PLC

(ENBDREIT)
  Report
End-of-day quote NASDAQ DUBAI  -  2022-06-08
0.4300 USD   -2.27%
07:35aENBD REIT CEIC : Quarterly Update Document
PU
06/16ENBD REIT CEIC : Financial Information Document
PU
05/30ENBD REIT CEIC : Quarterly Update Document
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ENBD REIT CEIC : Quarterly Update Document

06/22/2022 | 07:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

OF ENBD REIT (CEIC) PLC

Held on 21st June 2022

ENBD REIT (CEIC) PLC

(incorporated as a public company under the Companies Law - DIFC Law No. 5 of 2018 and registered in the Dubai

International Financial Centre with registered number 2209)

RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

ENBD REIT (CEIC) PLC (the "Fund") (Nasdaq Dubai: "ENBDREIT"), the Shari'a-compliant real estate investment trust managed by Emirates NBD Asset Management, held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") at 12.00pm on Tuesday 21st June 2022. The shareholders passed all Ordinary Resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors.

Ordinary Resolutions

  1. To receive and approve the audited financial statements of the Fund for the financial year ending 31st March 2022 and the reports of the directors and the auditors thereon.
    PASSED
  2. To declare a final dividend of USD 0.020 per share to be paid on 29th July 2022 to the holders of ordinary shares (each a "Share") on the register of members at the close of business on 7th July 2022, with the record date being 8th July 2022. The final dividend of USD 5,000,000 shall be payable to shareholders for the financial half-year ended 31st March 2022, bringing the total dividend (including the interim dividend) paid to shareholders in relation to the full financial year ended 31st March 2022 to USD 9,500,000 equivalent to USD 0.038 per Share.
    PASSED
  3. To authorise the Fund, and Emirates NBD Asset Management Limited (the "Fund Manager") on behalf of the Fund, pursuant to the Dubai Financial Service Authority's ("DFSA") Collective Investment Rules ("CIR") Rules 8.3.2 and 13.4.11A to enter into Related Party Transactions (as defined in CIR) without obtaining specific approval from the shareholders of the Fund for each such transaction from the date of this Ordinary Resolution until the next annual general meeting of the Fund.
    PASSED
  4. To generally and unconditionally authorise the Fund to make one or more market purchases of its Shares on such terms and in such manner as the directors of the Fund or the Fund Manager may from time to time determine, provided that:
    1. the number of Shares which may be purchased in any given period and the price which may be paid for such Shares shall be in accordance with the Fund's articles of association, the rules of the DFSA and Nasdaq Dubai and applicable law and any conditions or restrictions imposed by the DFSA and applicable law; and
    2. the authority conferred by this Ordinary Resolution shall, unless previously revoked, varied or renewed, expire on the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Fund after the date of the passing of this Ordinary Resolution save that the Fund may make a contract to purchase Shares under this authority before the expiry of this authority which will or may be executed wholly or partly after the expiry of the authority and may make a purchase of Shares in pursuance of any such contract as if such authority has not expired.

PASSED

RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

OF ENBD REIT (CEIC) PLC

Held on 21st June 2022

  1. To re-appoint Tariq Abdulqader Ibrahim Abdulqader Bin Hendi as director of the Fund.
    PASSED
  2. To re-appoint Mark Edward John Creasey as director of the Fund.
    PASSED
  3. To re-appoint Khalid Abdulkareem Ismaeil Ali Alfaheem as director of the Fund.
    PASSED
  4. To re-appoint Ali Rashid Humaid Almazroei as director of the Fund.
    PASSED
  5. To re-appoint Khalid Abdulkareem Ismaeil Ali Alfaheem, Sophie Anita Llewellyn and Christopher Brian Seymour as members of the Investment Committee of the Fund until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Fund.
    PASSED
  6. To re-appoint Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) as the auditor of the Fund to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Fund, or at an earlier date should the shareholders resolve to change the auditors pursuant to a proposal by the board of directors of the Fund (the "Board"), and authorise the Board (or a committee thereof) to agree the remuneration of the auditors of the Fund.
    PASSED

Disclaimer

Enbd REIT CEIC Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 11:34:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENBD REIT (CEIC) PLC
07:35aENBD REIT CEIC : Quarterly Update Document
PU
06/16ENBD REIT CEIC : Financial Information Document
PU
05/30ENBD REIT CEIC : Quarterly Update Document
PU
05/26ENBD REIT CEIC : Announces Full Year Results for 31st March 2022
PU
05/25ENBD REIT PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/25ENBD REIT CEIC : Factsheet
PU
03/29ENBD REIT CEIC : rings Nasdaq Dubai's market opening bell to celebrate its fifth anniversa..
PU
03/22ENBD REIT CEIC : 'The Edge Building' Awarded Internationally Renowned LEED® Gold Green Bui..
PU
02/23ENBD REIT CEIC : Quarterly Update Document
PU
02/21ENBD REIT CEIC : announces Q3 NAV of USD 168 million (USD 0.67 per share)
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 27,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -1,29 M - -
Net Debt 2022 193 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -83,1x
Yield 2022 8,84%
Capitalization 108 M 108 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,13x
EV / Sales 2022 11,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,0%
Chart ENBD REIT (CEIC) PLC
Duration : Period :
ENBD REIT (CEIC) PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Muhammad Asif Siddique Chief Financial Officer
Tariq Abdulqader Ibrahim bin Hendi Chairman & Chief Investment Officer
Ali Rashed Humaid Al-Mazroei Independent Non-Executive Director
Khalid Abdulkareem Ismaeil Ali Alfaheem Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark Edward John Creasey Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENBD REIT (CEIC) PLC-6.52%108
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION-15.61%114 917
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP.-25.19%70 134
PUBLIC STORAGE-19.35%53 026
WELLTOWER INC.-9.47%35 718
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-22.05%32 698