ENBD REIT CEIC : Quarterly Update Document

OF ENBD REIT (CEIC) PLC

Held on 21st June 2022

ENBD REIT (CEIC) PLC

(incorporated as a public company under the Companies Law - DIFC Law No. 5 of 2018 and registered in the Dubai

International Financial Centre with registered number 2209)

ENBD REIT (CEIC) PLC (the "Fund") (Nasdaq Dubai: "ENBDREIT"), the Shari'a-compliant real estate investment trust managed by Emirates NBD Asset Management, held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") at 12.00pm on Tuesday 21st June 2022. The shareholders passed all Ordinary Resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors.

Ordinary Resolutions

To receive and approve the audited financial statements of the Fund for the financial year ending 31 st March 2022 and the reports of the directors and the auditors thereon.

PASSED To declare a final dividend of USD 0.020 per share to be paid on 29 th July 2022 to the holders of ordinary shares (each a " Share ") on the register of members at the close of business on 7 th July 2022, with the record date being 8 th July 2022. The final dividend of USD 5,000,000 shall be payable to shareholders for the financial half-year ended 31 st March 2022, bringing the total dividend (including the interim dividend) paid to shareholders in relation to the full financial year ended 31 st March 2022 to USD 9,500,000 equivalent to USD 0.038 per Share.

PASSED To authorise the Fund, and Emirates NBD Asset Management Limited (the " Fund Manager ") on behalf of the Fund, pursuant to the Dubai Financial Service Authority's (" DFSA ") Collective Investment Rules (" CIR ") Rules 8.3.2 and 13.4.11A to enter into Related Party Transactions (as defined in CIR) without obtaining specific approval from the shareholders of the Fund for each such transaction from the date of this Ordinary Resolution until the next annual general meeting of the Fund.

PASSED To generally and unconditionally authorise the Fund to make one or more market purchases of its Shares on such terms and in such manner as the directors of the Fund or the Fund Manager may from time to time determine, provided that: the number of Shares which may be purchased in any given period and the price which may be paid for such Shares shall be in accordance with the Fund's articles of association, the rules of the DFSA and Nasdaq Dubai and applicable law and any conditions or restrictions imposed by the DFSA and applicable law; and the authority conferred by this Ordinary Resolution shall, unless previously revoked, varied or renewed, expire on the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Fund after the date of the passing of this Ordinary Resolution save that the Fund may make a contract to purchase Shares under this authority before the expiry of this authority which will or may be executed wholly or partly after the expiry of the authority and may make a purchase of Shares in pursuance of any such contract as if such authority has not expired.

PASSED