Enbee Trade and Finance Limited at the board meeting held on July 26, 2024, approved the appointment Mr. Rakeshkumar Dinesh Mishra (DIN: 06919510) as an Additional Director in Independent capacity (Non-Executive, Independent) of the Company with effect July 26, 2024. Professional Experience: Mr. Mishra is having experience in Corporate Legal, Financial and Compliance management department. He has experience of more than a decade in Corporate Laws.

He is a Practicing Company Secretary and during his Practice, he was associated with many corporates in assignments such as Mergers & Acquisitions, take overs of listed & unlisted entities, Corporate Restructuring, Preferential Allotments, Buy Back of shares & other Corporate Actions. He also carries with him experience in appearing before various Statutory Authorities such as NCLT and Regional Director. Educational Qualification: Mr. Rakeshkumar Mishra is MBA in Finance, B. Com and a Law Graduate and Associate Member of The Institute of Companies Secretaries of India (ICSI).