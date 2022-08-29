Canada invokes pipeline treaty with U.S. over Wisconsin Line 5 dispute

OTTAWA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Canada has invoked a 1977
pipeline treaty with the United States for the second time in
less than a year, in this case to prevent a shutdown of Enbridge
Inc's Line 5 pipeline in Wisconsin, Foreign Minister
Melanie Joly said on Monday.
The Bad River Band, a Native American tribe in northern
Wisconsin, wants the 1953 pipeline shut down and removed from
its reservation because of the risk of a leak and expired
easements, which are land use agreements between Enbridge and
the tribe.
In May, Enbridge filed a motion in a U.S. district court
saying federal law prohibits attempts to stop the pipeline's
operations. The motion sought to dismiss some of Bad River
Band's claims.
The company said in a statement on Monday that it "remains
open to resolving this matter amicably" and was pursuing permits
to re-route Line 5 around the Bad River Reservation. The Band
River Band could not immediately be reached for comment.
Joly said Canada has raised "serious concerns" that a
possible shut down of the Line 5 pipeline will cause a
"widespread and significant." economic and energy disruption.
"This would impact energy prices, such as propane for
heating homes and the price of gas at the pump. At a time when
global inflation is making it hard on families to make ends
meet, these are unacceptable outcomes," Joly said in a
statement.
The pipeline is a critical part of Enbridge's Mainline
network, which delivers the bulk of Canadian oil exports to the
United States. Line 5 carries 540,000 barrels per day from
Superior, Wisconsin, to Sarnia, Ontario.
Joly said Canada was "worried about the domino effects the
shutdown would have" on jobs.
"The shutdown could have a major impact on a number of
communities on both sides of the border that depend on the
wellbeing of businesses along the supply chain," she said.
The 1977 pipeline treaty governs the free flow of oil
between Canada and the United States, and last year Canada
invoked it for the first time ever to start negotiations with
U.S. to resolve a dispute with Michigan state, which wants to
shut down Line 5 on environmental grounds.
This month, a U.S. judge sided with Enbridge in ruling that
a federal court should hear a suit by the state of Michigan
seeking to force shutdown of the pipeline underneath the Straits
of Mackinac in the Great Lakes.
The U.S. Department of State did not immediately respond for
a request for comment.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa and additional reporting
by Simon Lewis in Washington, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and
David Gregorio)