Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Enbridge Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENB   CA29250N1050

ENBRIDGE INC.

(ENB)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:05 2022-09-29 pm EDT
51.48 CAD   -1.82%
03:10pCanada's Enbridge buys U.S. green power firm Tri Global
RE
12:23pToronto Stocks Slide; Aegis Brands Tumbles on Credit, Private Placement to Fund Acquisition
DJ
12:21pCanada's Midstream Energy Companies, Utilities, Poised to Benefit from US Dollar Strength
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canada's Enbridge buys U.S. green power firm Tri Global

09/29/2022 | 03:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 29 (Reuters) -

Canadian energy infrastructure firm Enbridge Inc on Thursday said it has acquired U.S.-based renewable energy developer Tri Global Energy (TGE) for $270 million and assumed its debt.

Dallas-based TGE is the third-largest onshore wind developer in the United States, and has monetized more than 6 gigawatts (GW) of utility scale solar and wind projects since its inception in 2009.

Calgary-based Enbridge said TGE's debt amount to $17 million and it could make up to about $50 million in additional payments as TGE completes certain projects.

The all-cash deal strengthens Enbridge's renewables portfolio, with also includes offshore wind farms in Europe and solar projects supplying power to its oil and gas pipelines in North America.

Enbridge is best known for its network of pipelines that ship the bulk of Canadian crude to the United States, but the company said it is focused on growing its renewables portfolio, which currently makes up about 5% of the company.

"We really liked this acquisition because it accelerates the growth ambition we have in our company for renewable power and new energy generally, and low carbon infrastructure," Matthew Akman, Enbridge's senior vice president of strategy, power and new energy technologies, told Reuters in an interview.

The TGE deal means Enbridge does not need to make any further acquisitions in the onshore wind sector, he added.

"If you look at the amount of potential investment just in the development assets of the company that we're acquiring here, it's billions of dollars."

The U.S. government recently announced substantial renewable energy tax credits through its Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Akman said the investment fundamentals for U.S. renewable power projects were improving even before the IRA thanks to an "incredible escalation" in demand for clean electricity from corporations.

The deal comes a day after Enbridge said it will sell a C$1.12 billion ($816.51 million) minority stake in seven Alberta oil pipelines to a group of Indigenous communities.

BMO Capital Markets analyst Ben Pham said Enbridge was likely recycling capital from recent asset sales to fund the TGE acquisition.

Enbridge shares were last down 1.9% at C$51.45 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

($1 = 1.3717 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTIUS RENEWABLE ROYALTIES CORP. 12.17% 7.74 Delayed Quote.-37.22%
ENBRIDGE INC. -1.81% 51.475 Delayed Quote.6.11%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.25% 88.73 Delayed Quote.9.98%
SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -3.02% 2.25 Delayed Quote.-28.17%
WTI -0.29% 81.533 Delayed Quote.8.46%
All news about ENBRIDGE INC.
03:10pCanada's Enbridge buys U.S. green power firm Tri Global
RE
12:23pToronto Stocks Slide; Aegis Brands Tumbles on Credit, Private Placement to Fund Acquisi..
DJ
12:21pCanada's Midstream Energy Companies, Utilities, Poised to Benefit from US Dollar Streng..
MT
11:12aEnbridge Kept at Hold by TPH Following Sale of a Stake in Northern Alberta Pipelines; P..
MT
10:55aCanada's Enbridge buys U.S. green power firm Tri Global
RE
10:29aEnbridge buys U.S. renewable power project developer Tri Global Energy
AQ
09:47aEnbridge Maintained at Neutral by Credit Suisse Following Sale of a Stake in its Northe..
MT
08:34aEnbridge Buys Tri Global Energy in U.S. for $270 Million
DJ
08:33aEnbridge Edges Up in Premarket Trading as it Acquires Tri Global Energy for US$270 Mill..
MT
08:02aEnbridge Brief: Says Enhancing North American Renewables Business with Ac..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENBRIDGE INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 52 467 M 38 265 M 38 265 M
Net income 2022 5 435 M 3 964 M 3 964 M
Net Debt 2022 79 173 M 57 742 M 57 742 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,7x
Yield 2022 6,57%
Capitalization 106 B 77 545 M 77 423 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,53x
EV / Sales 2023 3,38x
Nbr of Employees 10 900
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart ENBRIDGE INC.
Duration : Period :
Enbridge Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENBRIDGE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 52,43 CAD
Average target price 60,10 CAD
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Monaco President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Vern D. Yu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Lorne Ebel Non-Executive Chairman
Bhushan N. Ivaturi Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Lisa D Wilson Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENBRIDGE INC.6.11%77 545
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.9.52%52 411
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-1.46%42 850
KINDER MORGAN, INC.6.18%37 941
WILLIAMS COMPANIES9.60%35 837
MPLX LP2.60%30 731