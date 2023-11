Nov 29(Reuters) - Enbridge on Wednesday forecast higher 2024 core earnings as the Canadian pipeline operator bets on higher demand to lift volumes transported across its network.

The company expects adjusted core earnings to be between C$16.6 billion ($12.23 billion) and C$17.2 billion next year, higher than its 2023 expectations of C$15.9 billion to C$16.5 billion. ($1 = 1.3569 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)