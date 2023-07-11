Enbridge Inc. is an energy transportation and distribution company. The Company operates through five business segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. Liquids Pipelines consists of pipelines and terminals in Canada and the United States (US) that transport and export various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons. Gas Transmission and Midstream consists of its investments in natural gas pipelines and gathering and processing facilities in Canada and the United States. Gas Distribution and Storage consists of its natural gas utility operations. Renewable Power Generation consists primarily of investments in wind and solar assets, as well as geothermal, waste heat recovery, and transmission assets. Energy Services segment provides physical commodity marketing, logistics services, and energy marketing services to North American refiners, producers and other customers.