Enbridge : (335 KB)

Corrected Transcript 04-Nov-2022 Enbridge, Inc. (ENB) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Total Pages: 26 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2022 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

Enbridge, Inc. (ENB) Corrected Transcript Q3 2022 Earnings Call 04-Nov-2022 CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS Rebecca Morley Colin K. Gruending Director-Investor Relations, Enbridge, Inc. Executive Vice President & President-Liquids Pipelines, Enbridge, Inc. Albert Monaco Cynthia L. Hansen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, Enbridge, Inc. Executive Vice President & President-Gas Transmission and Midstream, Vern D. Yu Enbridge, Inc. Matthew A. Akman Executive Vice President-Corporate Development & Chief Financial Officer, Enbridge, Inc. Senior Vice President-Strategy, Power & New Energy Technologies, Enbridge, Inc. ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... OTHER PARTICIPANTS Robert Kwan Brian Reynolds Analyst, RBC Dominion Securities, Inc. Analyst, UBS Securities LLC Jeremy Tonet Ben Pham Analyst, JPMorgan Securities LLC Analyst, BMO Capital Markets Corp. (Canada) Robert Hope Linda Ezergailis Analyst, Scotiabank Analyst, TD Securities, Inc. Theresa Chen Praneeth Satish Analyst, Barclays Capital, Inc. Analyst, Wells Fargo Securities LLC Robert A. Catellier Analyst, CIBC World Markets, Inc. 2 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2022 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

Enbridge, Inc. (ENB) Corrected Transcript Q3 2022 Earnings Call 04-Nov-2022 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION SECTION Operator: Welcome to the Enbridge Inc. Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. My name is Brent and I will be your operator for today's call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session for the investment community. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Rebecca Morley, Director Investor Relations. Rebecca, you may begin. ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Rebecca Morley Director-Investor Relations, Enbridge, Inc. Thank you. Good morning and welcome to the Enbridge Inc. third quarter 2022 earnings call. My name is Rebecca Morley and I recently joined Enbridge as a Director on the Investor Relations team. Joining me this morning are Al Monaco, President and CEO; Vern Yu, Chief Financial Officer and the heads of each of our business units: Colin Gruending, Liquids Pipelines; Cynthia Hansen, Gas Transmission and Midstream; Michele Harradence, Gas Distribution and Storage; and Matthew Akman, Renewable Power and New Energy Technologies. As per usual, this call is being webcast, and I encourage those listening on the phone to follow along the supporting slides. We'll try to keep the call to roughly one hour. And in order to answer as many questions as possible, we'd appreciate you limiting your questions to one with a single follow-up if necessary. We'll be prioritizing questions from the investment community. So, if you are a member of the media, please direct your inquiries to our communications team who will be happy to respond. As always, our Investor Relations team will be available following the call for any additional questions. Onto slide 2, where I will remind you that we'll be referring to forward-looking information in today's presentation and in the Q&A. By its nature, this information contains forecasts, assumptions and expectations about future outcomes, which are subject to the risks and uncertainties outlined here and discussed fully in our public disclosure filings. We'll also be referring to non-GAAP measures as summarized below. With that, I'll turn it over to Al Monaco. ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Albert Monaco President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, Enbridge, Inc. Okay. Thanks, Rebecca. Good morning, everyone. I'll start with the third quarter highlights and our business update. Vern will then review the results and the outlook, capital allocation, and the usual ESG update. Before that, a couple of comments on the current energy and economic landscape. That landscape is characterized by volatility we haven't seen for a long time, high inflation and tightening monetary policy, energy supply shortages and a looming recession. Those challenges appear set to continue through next year. Energy- wise, the situation in Europe has brought security and reliability back into focus while ensuring we're on track to reduce emissions. The investment required to meet energy demand for both conventional and low carbon supply is only half of what we need, which has led to sustained high prices. 3 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2022 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

Enbridge, Inc. (ENB) Corrected Transcript Q3 2022 Earnings Call 04-Nov-2022 For our part, we've proved through COVID and many times before, our business model is built to weather storms like this. Our premier Natural Gas, Liquids, and Renewables businesses are well diversified, and we deliver energy to the best markets at very low cost. Our commercial underpinnings give us resiliency and predictability of cash flows through all market cycles, and our balance sheet is strong. And you've seen again this quarter, we have an increasing inventory of quality organic investments that will drive growth well into the future. So, Enbridge is well-positioned not just to withstand volatility but to grow and thrive in any environment. And Vern is going to expand on this a little bit later. So, onto the highlights. In a nutshell, excellent progress on our priorities this quarter. Safety and operations wise, we performed well and utilization was high across all systems. That translated to strong Q3 numbers and we're on track to achieve our full year guidance. At this point, we expect EBITDA to come in above the midpoint of our guidance range and DCF per share above the middle. On project execution, we have roughly $3.8 billion slated for in-service this year, which drives cash flow in 2023 and beyond. More good news this quarter on organic growth, tuck-in M&A and capital recycling. We secured another $3.8 billion of projects, the lion's share being our T-South expansion in B.C. I'll come back to this later. That brings newly secured growth this year to $8 billion, which illustrates the embedded opportunities we've been talking about within our four franchises. We'll do smaller scale M&A where it makes sense. And we executed two excellent deals this quarter totaling $0.5 billion. Lastly, we'll continue to [ph] surface value (00:05:19) by monetizing assets at good valuations over $1.6 billion this quarter. That adds to our financial flexibility. And in the case of the P66 joint venture, we reduced our G&P exposure, which is now de minimis. To put the business update in context, this slide recaps our two-pronged strategy and the optionality we have in our businesses. Prong one is to continue to invest in conventional businesses. The fundamentals of our core franchises are stronger than ever, especially in the context of energy security, reliability, and affordability concerns. To ensure we're aligned with our emissions reductions goals, we're modernizing our assets, self-powering with renewables and ensuring new investments have a plan to hit our targets. At the same time, we're ramping up low carbon investments. As you can see, we're focused on proven low carbon strategies that leverage our existing assets. Our conventional businesses are each progressing those opportunities on commercial terms that fit our low risk model. Any way you look at things, low carbon energy will need two things to happen: transportation and storage. We have a lot of that. Having pipe in the ground will be valuable in any transition scenario we can see. A great example is CCS, which is a must in meeting our emissions goals, and that presents an excellent growth opportunity for us along with hydrogen, RNG, and of course wind and solar. Onto the business update. In Gas Transmission, we've got roughly $10 billion of projects in execution, including our annual modernization program and recently secured projects. Gulfstream Phase VI is now in service. We reached a rate settlement on our B.C. System and a good TETCO customer settlement. We're seeing strong throughput throughout our systems, and we recently recontracted capacity on the Southeast Supply Header at very good rates. In Gas Distribution, we've got $3.5 billion underway and we'll have 5 of the 27 new community expansions done by year-end. Earlier this week, we filed a utility rebasing application that'll establish rates through 2028. You can think of this as carrying on under incentive rates. And we sanctioned two new RNG projects in Ontario. 4 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2022 FactSet CallStreet, LLC