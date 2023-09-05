Legal notice

Prospectus

A final base shelf prospectus of Enbridge Inc. dated September 5, 2023 containing important information relating to the securities described in this document has been filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada. A copy of the final base shelf prospectus, any amendment to the final base shelf

prospectus and any applicable shelf prospectus supplement that has been filed, is required to be delivered with this document.

This document does not provide full disclosure of all material facts relating to the securities offered. Investors should read the final base shelf prospectus, any amendment and any applicable shelf prospectus supplement for disclosure of those facts, especially risk factors relating to the securities described in this document, before

making an investment decision. This presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such

jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Information

This presentation contains both historical and forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and forward-looking information, future oriented financial information and financial outlook within the

meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements been included to provide investors with information about Enbridge and its subsidiaries and affiliates, including management's assessment of their future plans and operations. This information may not be appropriate for other

purposes. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "intend", "likely", "plan", "project", "target" and similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking information or statements included in this presentation

include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the following: Enbridge's proposed acquisitions of three natural gas utilities and related matters (the Acquisitions), including the characteristics, value drivers and anticipated benefits (including expected accretion to our non-GAAP distributable cash flow (DCF) per share and non-

GAAP earnings per share (EPS)) thereof on a standalone and combined post-Acquisitions basis; Enbridge's strategic plans, priorities, enablers and outlook; financial guidance and near and medium term outlooks, including expected DCF per share and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA),

and expected growth thereof; expected debt to adjusted EBITDA outlook and target range; expected supply of, demand for, exports of and prices of crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), liquified natural gas (LNG) and renewable energy; energy transition and lower-carbon energy, and our approach thereto; environmental,

social and governance goals, practices and performance; industry and market conditions; anticipated utilization of Enbridge's assets; dividend growth and payout policy; expected future cash flows; expected shareholder returns and returns on equity; expected performance of the Company's businesses after the closings of the

Acquisitions, including customer growth, system modernization and organic growth opportunities; financial strength and flexibility; expectations on sources of liquidity and sufficiency of financial resources; expected strategic priorities and performance of the Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and

Storage, Renewable Power Generation and Energy Services businesses; expected costs, benefits and in-service dates related to announced projects and projects under construction; expected capital expenditures; investable capacity and capital allocation priorities; share repurchases under our normal course issuer bid; expected equity

funding requirements for Enbridge's commercially secured growth program; expected future growth, diversification, development and expansion opportunities, including with respect to Enbridge's post-Acquisitions commercially secured growth program and low carbon and new energies opportunities and strategy; expected

optimization and efficiency opportunities; expectations about the Enbridge's joint venture partners' ability to complete and finance projects under construction; our ability to complete the Acquisitions and successfully integrate the gas utilities without material delay, material changes in terms, higher than anticipated costs or difficulty or

loss of key personnel; expected closing of other acquisitions and dispositions and the timing thereof; expected benefits of transactions, including the Acquisitions; expected future actions of regulators and courts, and the timing and impact thereof; toll and rate cases discussions and proceedings and anticipated timeline and impact

therefrom, including Mainline System Tolling and those relating to the Gas Transmission and Midstream and Gas Distribution and Storage businesses; operational, industry, regulatory, climate change and other risks associated with our businesses; the financing of the Acquisitions, including the expected sources, timing and use of

proceeds; and our ability to maintain strong investment grade credit metrics.

Although we believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable based on the information available on the date such statements are made and processes used to prepare the information, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking

statements. By their nature, these statements involve a variety of assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Material assumptions include assumptions about the

following: the expected supply of, demand for, export of and prices of crude oil, natural gas, NGL, LNG and renewable energy; energy transition, including the drivers and pace thereof; anticipated utilization of assets; exchange rates; inflation; interest rates; availability and price of labor and construction materials; the stability of the our

supply chain; operational reliability; maintenance of support and regulatory approvals for the Enbridge's projects; anticipated in-service dates; weather; the timing, terms and closing of acquisitions and dispositions, including the Acquisitions, and of the financing of the Acquisitions; the realization of anticipated benefits of transactions,

including the Acquisitions; governmental legislation; litigation; estimated future dividends and impact of Enbridge's dividend policy on its future cash flows; our credit ratings; capital project funding; hedging program; expected EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA; expected earnings/(loss) and adjusted earnings/(loss); expected future cash

flows; expected future EPS; expected DCF and DCF per share; debt and equity market conditions; and the ability of management to execute key priorities, including with respect to the Acquisitions. Assumptions regarding the expected supply of and demand for crude oil, natural gas, NGL, LNG and renewable energy, and the prices of

these commodities, are material to and underlie all forward-looking statements, as they may impact current and future levels of demand for the Enbridge's services. Similarly, exchange rates, inflation and interest rates impact the economies and business environments in which Enbridge operates and may impact levels of demand for

our services and cost of inputs, and are therefore inherent in all forward-looking statements. The most relevant assumptions associated with forward-looking statements regarding announced projects and projects under construction, including estimated completion dates and expected capital expenditures, include the following: the

availability and price of labor and construction materials; the stability of our supply chain; the effects of inflation and foreign exchange rates on labor and material costs; the effects of interest rates on borrowing costs; and the impact of weather and customer, government, court and regulatory approvals on construction and in-service

schedules and cost recovery regimes.

Our forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties pertaining to the successful execution of our strategic priorities, operating performance, legislative and regulatory parameters; litigation; acquisitions (including the Acquisitions), dispositions and other transactions and the realization of anticipated benefits therefrom;

the financing of the Acquisitions; operational dependence on third parties; dividend policy; project approval and support; renewals of rights-of-way; weather; economic and competitive conditions; public opinion; changes in tax laws and tax rates; exchange rates; inflation; interest rates; commodity prices; access to and cost of capital;

political decisions; global geopolitical conditions; and the supply of, demand for and prices of commodities and other alternative energy, including but not limited to those risks and uncertainties discussed in our filings with Canadian and United States securities regulators. The impact of any one assumption, risk, uncertainty or factor

on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable with certainty as these are interdependent and the our future course of action depends on management's assessment of all information available at the relevant time.

Financial outlook and future oriented financial information contained in this presentation about prospective financial performance, financial position or cash flows is based on assumptions about future events, including economic conditions and proposed courses of action, based on management's assessment of the relevant information

currently available and is subject to the same risk factors, limitations and qualifications as set forth above. The financial information included in this presentation, has been prepared by, and is the responsibility of, management . The purpose of the financial outlook and future oriented financial information provided in this presentation is

to assist readers in understanding the Enbridge's expected financial results following completion of the Acquisitions and the associated financings, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Enbridge and its management believe that such financial information has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting the best estimates

and judgments, and that prospective financial information represents, to the best of management's knowledge and opinion, Enbridge's expected course of action. However, because this prospective information is highly subjective, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of past or future results, as the actual results may differ

materially from those set forth in this presentation.

Except to the extent required by applicable law, Enbridge assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this presentation or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to Enbridge or

persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

Non-GAAP Measures

This presentation makes reference to non-GAAP and other financial measures, including earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share (EPS), distributable cash flow (DCF) and DCF per share and debt to adjusted EBITDA.

Management believes the presentation of these metrics gives useful information to investors and shareholders as they provide increased transparency and insight into the performance of the Company. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted for unusual, infrequent or other non-operating factors on both a consolidated and

segmented basis. Management uses EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to set targets and to assess the performance of the Company and its business units. Adjusted earnings represent earnings attributable to common shareholders adjusted for unusual, infrequent or other non-operating factors included in adjusted EBITDA, as well as

adjustments for unusual, infrequent or other non-operating factors in respect of depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, income taxes and non-controlling interests on a consolidated basis. Management uses adjusted earnings as another measure of the Company's ability to generate earnings and uses EPS to assess

the performance of the Company. DCF is defined as cash flow provided by operating activities before the impact of changes in operating assets and liabilities (including changes in environmental liabilities) less distributions to non-controlling interests, preference share dividends and maintenance capital expenditures, and further

adjusted for unusual, infrequent or other non-operating factors. Management also uses DCF to assess the performance of the Company and to set its dividend payout target. Debt to adjusted EBITDA is used as a liquidity measure to indicate the amount of adjusted earnings available to pay debt (as calculated on a GAAP basis) before

covering interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

Reconciliations of forward-lookingnon-GAAP and other financial measures to comparable GAAP measures are not available due to the challenges and impracticability of estimating certain items, particularly certain contingent liabilities and non-cash unrealized derivative fair value losses and gains which are subject to market variability.

Because of those challenges, reconciliations of forward-lookingnon-GAAP and other financial measures are not available without unreasonable effort.

The non-GAAP measures described above are not measures that have standardized meaning prescribed by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (U.S. GAAP) and are not U.S. GAAP measures. Therefore, these measures may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other issuers. 2

Additional information on non-GAAP and other financial measures may be found in the Company's earnings news releases or in additional information on the Company's website, www.sedarplus.com or www.sec.gov.