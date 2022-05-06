Log in
ENBRIDGE : Q1 2022 Supplemental Package
ENBRIDGE : (84 kb) pdf
Natural Gas Falls Off a 14-Year High Though Supply Concerns Persist
Enbridge : (84 KB) PDF

05/06/2022 | 09:50am EDT
REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 51-102

FOR

ENBRIDGE INC.

ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 4, 2022

To:

Canadian Securities Administrators in each province

In accordance with Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 "Continuous Disclosure Obligations", the following sets out the matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Enbridge Inc. (the "Corporation") held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Each of the matters is described in greater detail in the Corporation's Notice of 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular dated March 2, 2022. The manner in which the ballots or proxies received, as applicable, were voted in respect of each matter is set out below.

Matters Voted Upon

Outcome of Vote

1.

The election of each of the 12 nominees listed below as Director of the Corporation to hold office until the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders or until his or her successor is duly appointed:

CARRIEDVotes For

Votes Withheld

#

%

#

%

Mayank (Mike) M. Ashar

1,119,720,044

99.45%

6,153,930

0.55%

Gaurdie E. Banister

1,119,869,199

99.47%

6,004,837

0.53%

Pamela L. Carter

1,086,100,179

96.47%

39,773,857

3.53%

Susan M. Cunningham

1,095,878,800

97.34%

29,995,236

2.66%

Gregory L. Ebel

961,024,127

85.36%

164,851,450

14.64%

Jason B. Few

1,013,646,775

90.03%

112,228,803

9.97%

Teresa S. Madden

1,089,493,666

96.77%

36,381,911

3.23%

Al Monaco

1,107,228,169

98.34%

18,647,409

1.66%

Stephen S. Poloz

1,099,533,332

97.66%

26,342,050

2.34%

S. Jane Rowe

1,119,487,346

99.43%

6,388,231

0.57%

Dan C. Tutcher

1,096,541,822

97.39%

29,333,755

2.61%

Steven W. Williams

1,120,420,673

99.52%

5,454,676

0.48%

Outcome of Vote

  • 2. The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors of the Corporation to hold office until the close of the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders at such remuneration to be fixed by the Board of Directors

    CARRIEDVotes For

    Votes Withheld

    # 1,185,515,453

    % 91.29%

    # 113,099,778

  • 3. Advisory vote on the Corporation's approach to executive compensation

    % 8.71%

    Outcome of VoteCARRIEDVotes For

    Votes Against

    Abstentions

    #

    %

    #

    %

    #

    %

    1,017,891,449

    90.41%

    89,625,702

    7.96%

    18,358,072

    1.63%

  • 4. Shareholder Proposal submitted by DI Foundation requesting the Corporation by the end of 2022 strengthen its net zero commitment consistent with a science-based, net zero target.

Outcome of VoteCARRIEDVotes For

Votes Against

Abstentions

#

%

#

%

#

%

245,927,410

21.84%

838,628,609

74.49%

41,311,875

3.67%

2

Disclaimer

Enbridge Inc. published this content on 06 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2022 13:49:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
