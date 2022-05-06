Enbridge : (84 KB) PDF

REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 51-102
ENBRIDGE INC.
ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 4, 2022
Canadian Securities Administrators in each province
In accordance with Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 "Continuous Disclosure Obligations", the following sets out the matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Enbridge Inc. (the "Corporation") held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Each of the matters is described in greater detail in the Corporation's Notice of 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular dated March 2, 2022. The manner in which the ballots or proxies received, as applicable, were voted in respect of each matter is set out below.
Matters Voted Upon
Outcome of Vote
The election of each of the 12 nominees listed below as Director of the Corporation to hold office until the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders or until his or her successor is duly appointed:
CARRIEDVotes For
Votes Withheld
Mayank (Mike) M. Ashar
1,119,720,044
99.45%
6,153,930
0.55%
Gaurdie E. Banister
1,119,869,199
99.47%
6,004,837
0.53%
Pamela L. Carter
1,086,100,179
96.47%
39,773,857
3.53%
Susan M. Cunningham
1,095,878,800
97.34%
29,995,236
2.66%
Gregory L. Ebel
961,024,127
85.36%
164,851,450
14.64%
Jason B. Few
1,013,646,775
90.03%
112,228,803
9.97%
Teresa S. Madden
1,089,493,666
96.77%
36,381,911
3.23%
Al Monaco
1,107,228,169
98.34%
18,647,409
1.66%
Stephen S. Poloz
1,099,533,332
97.66%
26,342,050
2.34%
S. Jane Rowe
1,119,487,346
99.43%
6,388,231
0.57%
Dan C. Tutcher
1,096,541,822
97.39%
29,333,755
2.61%
Steven W. Williams
1,120,420,673
99.52%
5,454,676
0.48%
2. The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors of the Corporation to hold office until the close of the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders at such remuneration to be fixed by the Board of Directors
CARRIEDVotes For
Votes Withheld
# 1,185,515,453
% 91.29%
# 113,099,778
3. Advisory voteon the Corporation's approach to executivecompensation
% 8.71%
Outcome of VoteCARRIEDVotes For
Votes Against
Abstentions
#
%
#
%
#
%
1,017,891,449
90.41%
89,625,702
7.96%
18,358,072
1.63%
4. Shareholder Proposal submitted by DI Foundation requesting the Corporation by the end of 2022 strengthen its net zero commitment consistent with a science-based, net zero target.