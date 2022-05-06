Enbridge : (84 KB) PDF

REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 51-102

FOR

ENBRIDGE INC.

ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 4, 2022

To:

Canadian Securities Administrators in each province

In accordance with Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 "Continuous Disclosure Obligations", the following sets out the matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Enbridge Inc. (the "Corporation") held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Each of the matters is described in greater detail in the Corporation's Notice of 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular dated March 2, 2022. The manner in which the ballots or proxies received, as applicable, were voted in respect of each matter is set out below.

Matters Voted Upon

Outcome of Vote

1.

The election of each of the 12 nominees listed below as Director of the Corporation to hold office until the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders or until his or her successor is duly appointed:

CARRIEDVotes For

Votes Withheld

# % # % Mayank (Mike) M. Ashar 1,119,720,044 99.45% 6,153,930 0.55% Gaurdie E. Banister 1,119,869,199 99.47% 6,004,837 0.53% Pamela L. Carter 1,086,100,179 96.47% 39,773,857 3.53% Susan M. Cunningham 1,095,878,800 97.34% 29,995,236 2.66% Gregory L. Ebel 961,024,127 85.36% 164,851,450 14.64% Jason B. Few 1,013,646,775 90.03% 112,228,803 9.97% Teresa S. Madden 1,089,493,666 96.77% 36,381,911 3.23% Al Monaco 1,107,228,169 98.34% 18,647,409 1.66% Stephen S. Poloz 1,099,533,332 97.66% 26,342,050 2.34% S. Jane Rowe 1,119,487,346 99.43% 6,388,231 0.57% Dan C. Tutcher 1,096,541,822 97.39% 29,333,755 2.61% Steven W. Williams 1,120,420,673 99.52% 5,454,676 0.48%

Outcome of Vote

2. The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors of the Corporation to hold office until the close of the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders at such remuneration to be fixed by the Board of Directors CARRIEDVotes For Votes Withheld # 1,185,515,453 % 91.29% # 113,099,778

3. Advisory vote on the Corporation's approach to executive compensation % 8.71% Outcome of VoteCARRIEDVotes For Votes Against Abstentions # % # % # % 1,017,891,449 90.41% 89,625,702 7.96% 18,358,072 1.63%

4. Shareholder Proposal submitted by DI Foundation requesting the Corporation by the end of 2022 strengthen its net zero commitment consistent with a science-based, net zero target.

Outcome of VoteCARRIEDVotes For

Votes Against

Abstentions