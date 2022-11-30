Advanced search
    ENB   CA29250N1050

ENBRIDGE INC.

(ENB)
04:16 2022-11-29 pm EST
55.52 CAD   -0.20%
Enbridge Appoints Pamela Carter Chair of the Board

11/30/2022 | 07:54am EST
By Adriano Marchese


Enbridge Inc. said Wednesday that it has appointed Indiana's former state attorney general, Pamela Carter, as chair of the board, effective the beginning of next year.

The Canadian energy distribution company said Ms. Carter has been with the company since 2017, most recently serving as chair of the human resources and compensation committee of the board.

Ms. Carter also is a member of Enbridge's sustainability and safety and reliability committees and the former chair of the governance committee.

Prior to joining Enbridge, Ms. Carter served as the State of Indiana's attorney general and was president of the distribution business for Cummins Inc., an Indiana mechanical power product multinational, between 2008 and 2015.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-22 0753ET

