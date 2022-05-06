Enbridge, Humble Midstream to Develop Hydrogen, Ammonia Facility in Texas

By Adriano Marchese

Enbridge Inc. said Friday it will co-develop a low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia production and export facility in Texas with a portfolio company of venture-capital firm EnCap Flatrock Midstream.

The Canadian natural-gas distribution company said it will develop with Humble Midstream LLC a utility scale ultralow-carbon production facility, which will be able to supply low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia.

The facility will be located at the Enbridge Ingleside Energy Center near Corpus Christi, Texas, the company said.

Up to 95% of the carbon dioxide generated in the production process will be sequestered in carbon-capture infrastructure, including facilities that are owned and operated by Enbridge, it said.

Already the two companies are in discussion with several potential offtake customers, Enbridge said.

"The Enbridge Ingleside Energy Center is already the premier export facility on the U.S. Gulf Coast and will play an even greater role in global energy security and sustainability," Colin Gruending, Enbridge executive vice president and president, liquids pipelines, said.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-06-22 0702ET