    ENB   CA29250N1050

ENBRIDGE INC.

(ENB)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/05 04:18:24 pm EDT
57.23 CAD   -0.52%
07:10aPart I. Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (MD&A) in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q makes
AQ
07:10aENBRIDGE : (5.2 mb) pdf
PU
07:06aEnbridge first-qtr profit rises on higher shipment volumes
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Enbridge, Humble Midstream to Develop Hydrogen, Ammonia Facility in Texas

05/06/2022 | 07:03am EDT
By Adriano Marchese


Enbridge Inc. said Friday it will co-develop a low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia production and export facility in Texas with a portfolio company of venture-capital firm EnCap Flatrock Midstream.

The Canadian natural-gas distribution company said it will develop with Humble Midstream LLC a utility scale ultralow-carbon production facility, which will be able to supply low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia.

The facility will be located at the Enbridge Ingleside Energy Center near Corpus Christi, Texas, the company said.

Up to 95% of the carbon dioxide generated in the production process will be sequestered in carbon-capture infrastructure, including facilities that are owned and operated by Enbridge, it said.

Already the two companies are in discussion with several potential offtake customers, Enbridge said.

"The Enbridge Ingleside Energy Center is already the premier export facility on the U.S. Gulf Coast and will play an even greater role in global energy security and sustainability," Colin Gruending, Enbridge executive vice president and president, liquids pipelines, said.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-06-22 0702ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENBRIDGE INC. -0.52% 57.23 Delayed Quote.15.83%
HUMBLE GROUP AB (PUBL) 1.71% 14.27 Delayed Quote.-49.89%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.70% 417.998 Real-time Quote.125.60%
Financials
Sales 2022 50 077 M 39 014 M 39 014 M
Net income 2022 5 950 M 4 636 M 4 636 M
Net Debt 2022 76 131 M 59 313 M 59 313 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,1x
Yield 2022 6,03%
Capitalization 116 B 90 316 M 90 316 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,84x
EV / Sales 2023 4,13x
Nbr of Employees 10 900
Free-Float 86,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Albert Monaco President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Vern D. Yu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Lorne Ebel Non-Executive Chairman
Bhushan N. Ivaturi Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Lisa D Wilson Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
