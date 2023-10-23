Enbridge Inc.(TSX:ENB.PRA) dropped from S&P/TSX Preferred Share Index
Enbridge Inc.(TSX:ENB.PRA) dropped from S&P/TSX Preferred Share Index
October 23, 2023 at 12:00 am EDT
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|43.63 CAD
|-0.89%
|-2.39%
|-17.55%
|Oct. 19
|Canada Pension Plan eyes unloved energy assets in green transition
|RE
|Oct. 18
|Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Enbridge to CA$48 From CA$54, Maintains Equalweight Rating
|MT
Enbridge Inc.(TSX:ENB.PRA) dropped from S&P/TSX Preferred Share Index
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|43.63 CAD
|-0.89%
|-2.39%
|67 709 M $
|Canada Pension Plan eyes unloved energy assets in green transition
|RE
|Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Enbridge to CA$48 From CA$54, Maintains Equalweight Rating
|MT
|Wolfe Research Downgrades Enbridge to Underperform From Peer Perform
|MT
|Enbridge Inc. Announces Executive Changes
|CI
|RBC Capital Markets Outlines Takeaways From Site Visit Of Enbridge's Ingleside Energy Center
|MT
|Canada may struggle to recoup $26 billion cost of Trans Mountain pipeline
|RE
|Hydrogen hubs located in Pennsylvania among winners of $7 bln in US grants
|RE
|Canada M&A volumes rise but dealmakers cautious about near-term pickup
|RE
|A real bondfire
|ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Biogen, Glencore, Home Depot, Meta Platforms, On Semi...
|Soaring dollar and oil spooks investors
|ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : 888, Burberry, Netflix, Take-Two, United Parcel...
|Enbridge C$4.6 billion equity sale raises hopes for Canada market revival
|RE
|Canadian Energy Regulator Approves New Routing for the Trans Mountain Pipeline
|MT
|DBRS Rates Enbridge's Enbridge's Newly Issued Subordinated Notes; Places Under Review With Developing Implications
|MT
|DBRS Rates Enbridge's Enbridge's Newly Issued Subordinated Notes; Places Under Review With Developing Implications
|MT
|Canada's Enbridge could add 200,000 bpd to Mainline oil pipeline capacity
|RE
|Canada's Trans Mountain pipe expansion to disrupt oil flow to US, boost prices
|RE
|Fitch Assigns Rating to Enbridge's Junior Subordinated Notes
|MT
|Canada Oil Exports Via Pipeline To US Hit Record High In 2022
|RE
|Enbridge Maintains Buy Rating at UBS Following Management Meetings in Europe; Price Target Kept at C$61.00
|MT
|Dominion Energy's Price Target From RBC Cut to $53 From $71 on Lower Earnings Expectations Ahead of Review Conclusion; Sector Perform Kept
|MT
|Alberta expects to unveil carbon capture incentive program in months
|RE
|Enbridge Inc. Announces Resignation of Robert R. Rooney as Executive Vice President & Chief Legal Officer
|CI
|National Bank Financial Adjusts Enbridge Price Target to CA$53 From CA$55, Maintains Sector Perform Rating
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-17.55%
|67 709 M $
|+13.97%
|59 701 M $
|+6.14%
|42 477 M $
|+2.86%
|39 364 M $
|-6.03%
|37 806 M $
|+10.26%
|36 254 M $
|-13.84%
|35 230 M $
|-2.69%
|26 787 M $
|-8.79%
|16 809 M $
|+33.50%
|10 965 M $