  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Enbridge Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ENB   CA29250N1050

ENBRIDGE INC.

(ENB)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:19 2022-08-17 pm EDT
55.22 CAD   -0.45%
05:55pEnbridge Increases Ownership in Gray Oak Pipeline -- Energy Comment
DJ
05:32pPhillips 66 offers to buy pipeline operator DCP Midstream
RE
05:09pEnbridge Up 0.15% In US After Hours As Says Advancing its U.S. Gulf Coast Oil Strategy through Increased Ownership in Gray Oak Pipeline
MT
Enbridge Increases Ownership in Gray Oak Pipeline -- Energy Comment

08/17/2022 | 05:55pm EDT
By Susan Solan


Enbridge Inc. completed a joint venture merger transaction with Phillips 66 resulting in a single entity holding both Enbridge's and P66's indirect ownership interests in Gray Oak Pipeline and DCP Midstream LP.

Enbridge will increase its interest in Gray Oak to 58.5% from 22.8%, and the parties have agreed to transfer to Enbridge the operatorship of Gray Oak, the long-haul, contracted pipeline which provides critical, low-cost connectivity from the Permian into Corpus Christi and the Houston area.


On the transfer:

"The transfer of operatorship of Gray Oak is planned to occur in the second quarter of 2023. In turn, Enbridge will reduce its indirect economic interest in DCP to 13.2% from 28.3%, further reducing its commodity price exposure and strengthening the company's low-risk pipeline-utility model," Enbridge said.


On future growth:

"Through 2030, the company anticipates that Permian oil supply will grow by an estimated 2 million barrels per day, enhancing Gray Oak's utilization and driving increased oil exports off the Gulf Coast," Enbridge said.


On the solar power component:

Enbridge said it "intends to extend its solar self-power strategy by working with the other Gray Oak owners to develop solar facilities along the Gray Oak right-of-way in support of the Company's net-zero emissions targets, and those of its customers'."


--Write to Susan Solan at susan.solan@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-17-22 1754ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DCP MIDSTREAM, LP -3.47% 34.75 Delayed Quote.31.00%
ENBRIDGE INC. -0.45% 55.22 Delayed Quote.12.26%
ENERGY S.P.A. -2.26% 2.6 Delayed Quote.0.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.32% 92.91 Delayed Quote.20.13%
PHILLIPS 66 1.67% 89.87 Delayed Quote.23.32%
WTI 0.45% 87.436 Delayed Quote.15.49%
Financials
Sales 2022 52 235 M 40 420 M 40 420 M
Net income 2022 5 433 M 4 204 M 4 204 M
Net Debt 2022 79 603 M 61 597 M 61 597 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,0x
Yield 2022 6,20%
Capitalization 112 B 86 910 M 86 910 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,67x
EV / Sales 2023 3,52x
Nbr of Employees 10 900
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart ENBRIDGE INC.
Duration : Period :
Enbridge Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENBRIDGE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 55,47 CAD
Average target price 60,10 CAD
Spread / Average Target 8,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Monaco President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Vern D. Yu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Lorne Ebel Non-Executive Chairman
Bhushan N. Ivaturi Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Lisa D Wilson Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENBRIDGE INC.12.26%87 230
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.24.32%59 494
TC ENERGY CORPORATION10.42%51 054
KINDER MORGAN, INC.17.59%42 018
WILLIAMS COMPANIES31.80%41 820
MPLX LP10.81%33 190