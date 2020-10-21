Enbridge : Minnesota DNR issues first Line 3 permits

October 19, 2020

Today marks an important step forward for the Line 3 Replacement Project with the issuance of the first of the Minnesota DNR authorizations. The Gully 30 Fen Management Plan and water appropriation permit are the first of several environmental authorizations that will be needed before project construction can begin.

Line 3 is the most studied pipeline project in Minnesota history. Replacing an aging pipeline with new, modern construction, is the safest and best option for protecting the environment and communities.

The project will provide significant economic benefits for counties, small businesses, Native American communities, and union members. Line 3 is a shovel-ready, US$2.6-billion private investment that will bring 4,200 family-sustaining construction jobs, millions of dollars in local spending and tax revenues at a time when Northern Minnesota needs it most.