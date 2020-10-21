Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Enbridge Inc.    ENB   CA29250N1050

ENBRIDGE INC.

(ENB)
Enbridge : Minnesota DNR issues first Line 3 permits

10/21/2020 | 11:00am EDT

October 19, 2020

Today marks an important step forward for the Line 3 Replacement Project with the issuance of the first of the Minnesota DNR authorizations. The Gully 30 Fen Management Plan and water appropriation permit are the first of several environmental authorizations that will be needed before project construction can begin.

Line 3 is the most studied pipeline project in Minnesota history. Replacing an aging pipeline with new, modern construction, is the safest and best option for protecting the environment and communities.

The project will provide significant economic benefits for counties, small businesses, Native American communities, and union members. Line 3 is a shovel-ready, US$2.6-billion private investment that will bring 4,200 family-sustaining construction jobs, millions of dollars in local spending and tax revenues at a time when Northern Minnesota needs it most.

Disclaimer

Enbridge Inc. published this content on 19 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2020 14:59:02 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 40 724 M 31 019 M 31 019 M
Net income 2020 2 630 M 2 003 M 2 003 M
Net Debt 2020 72 527 M 55 244 M 55 244 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,1x
Yield 2020 8,50%
Capitalization 77 302 M 58 897 M 58 881 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,68x
EV / Sales 2021 3,43x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ENBRIDGE INC.
Duration : Period :
Enbridge Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENBRIDGE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 51,97 CAD
Last Close Price 38,17 CAD
Spread / Highest target 59,8%
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert Monaco President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Gregory Lorne Ebel Non-Executive Chairman
Colin K. Gruending Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bhushan Ivaturi Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Vera Maureen Kempston-Darkes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENBRIDGE INC.-26.07%58 897
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-19.56%40 433
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-39.03%37 532
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-40.10%28 702
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-16.99%23 895
CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P.-8.44%17 642
