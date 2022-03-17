Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Enbridge Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENB   CA29250N1050

ENBRIDGE INC.

(ENB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Enbridge : Notice of 2022 Annual Meeting and Notice of availability of meeting materials (Registered) - Form 8-K

03/17/2022 | 05:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notice of 2022 Annual Meeting and

Notice of availability of meeting materials (Registered)

Throughout this notice, Enbridge and our means Enbridge Inc. and you, your, and shareholder mean a beneficial holder of common shares of Enbridge.

You are receiving this notice because Enbridge is using the notice and access system to deliver to you our Management Information Circular and other proxy-related materials, including our 2021 Annual Report, for our Annual Meeting of Shareholders by providing you with electronic access to the documents instead of mailing paper copies. Notice-and-access is an environmentally-friendly and cost-effective way to distribute the materials because it reduces printing, paper and postage. Enclosed with this notice is a form of proxy so you can vote your shares.

Annual Meeting date and location

When: May 4, 2022
1:30 p.m. (Mountain Daylight Time)
Where:

Virtual Meeting via live audio webcast online at web.lumiagm.com/497249423,

password "enbridge2022" (case sensitive). Meeting ID 497-249-423.

See "How do I attend and participate at the Meeting" on page 7 of the Management Information Circular or your form of proxy for instructions on how to attend the Annual Meeting online.

Items of business to be voted on at the Annual Meeting

The following items of business are described in the "Business of the Meeting" section of the Management Information Circular.

Refer to the Management

Information Circular

1. Election of directors - Election of the 12 director nominees identified in the Management Information Circular to serve as directors until the end of our next annual meeting of shareholders. Pages 11 - 29
2. Appointment of auditors - Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as our independent auditors and authorize the directors to fix their remuneration. Pages 29 - 30
3. Advisory vote on executive compensation - Non-binding advisory vote to accept our approach to executive compensation as disclosed in the Management Information Circular. Pages 30 - 31
4.

Shareholder proposal - Vote on the shareholder proposal, as set out in Appendix A of the Management

Information Circular

Page 31 and Appendix A

Please review our Management Information Circular PRIOR to voting.

The Management Information Circular and 2021 Annual Report are available at: enbridge.com/noticeandaccess or sedar.com.

How to request paper copies of the Management Information Circular and 2021 Annual Report

Shareholders may request to receive paper copies of the Management Information Circular and 2021 Annual Report by mail, at no cost, for up to one year from March 17, 2022, by using the Control Number located on the enclosed form of proxy. You will not be sent another form of proxy, so please retain the one mailed to you so you can vote your shares.

To request a paper copy before the meeting date, please call the number below and follow the instructions using the 15-digit Control Number located on your form of proxy.

Toll free at 1-866-962-0498 (within North America) or 1-514-982-8716 (outside North America).

To ensure you receive the materials in advance of the voting deadline, all requests should be received no later than 5:00 p.m., Mountain Daylight Time, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

We also provide paper copies of the Management Information Circular and our 2021 Annual Report to shareholders who have standing instructions to receive, or for whom Enbridge has otherwise received a request to provide, paper copies of materials.

How to vote your shares

You cannot vote by returning this notice. To vote your shares other than by attending the Annual Meeting online you must use one of the following voting methods, which are also outlined in your enclosed form of proxy.

Internet: investorvote.com
Telephone: 1-866-732-VOTE (8683)
Mail: Return the enclosed form of proxy in the accompanying pre-paid envelope to the address indicated thereon.

To be valid, your voting instructions must be received by 1:30 p.m., Mountain Daylight Time, on Monday, May 2, 2022, or, in the case of any adjournment or postponement of the meeting, not less than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) before the time of the adjourned or postponed meeting. For instructions on how to attend and vote your Enbridge shares at the Annual Meeting online, see your enclosed form of proxy or "How do I attend and participate at the Meeting" on page 7 of the Management Information Circular.

To request paper copies of the Management Information Circular and/or 2021 Annual Report after the meeting date, or if you have any questions about notice and access, please contact our Investor Relations line at 1-800-481-2804 (within North America).

Disclaimer

Enbridge Inc. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 20:58:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENBRIDGE INC.
05:00pENBRIDGE : Notice of 2022 Annual Meeting and Notice of availability of meeting materials (..
PU
04:43pENBRIDGE INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:03aMICHIGAN WANTS 'TO HAVE ITS CAKE AND : chambers of commerce
AQ
09:30aNatural Gas Rises Despite Mild Forecasts as Fresh Storage Numbers Awaited
MT
03/16Natural Gas Rises as Long-Term Forecasts Cool
MT
03/15Natural Gas Trading Lower as Mild Weather Cuts Demand
MT
03/14Natural Gas Trading Lower as Forecasts see a Mild End to March
MT
03/11Canada looking at boosting oil pipeline flows to U.S. -minister
RE
03/11Natural Gas Rises Despite Mild Long-Term Forecasta as a Winter Storm Moves Into the Eas..
MT
03/10Natural Gas Rises on Expectations a Winter Storm will Raise Demand, Even as Long-Term F..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENBRIDGE INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 49 852 M 39 436 M 39 436 M
Net income 2022 6 004 M 4 750 M 4 750 M
Net Debt 2022 75 836 M 59 991 M 59 991 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,7x
Yield 2022 6,17%
Capitalization 113 B 89 445 M 89 445 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,79x
EV / Sales 2023 4,29x
Nbr of Employees 10 900
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart ENBRIDGE INC.
Duration : Period :
Enbridge Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENBRIDGE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 55,82 CAD
Average target price 56,39 CAD
Spread / Average Target 1,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Monaco President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Vern D. Yu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Lorne Ebel Non-Executive Chairman
Bhushan Ivaturi Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Lisa D Wilson Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENBRIDGE INC.12.97%88 742
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.9.84%52 494
TC ENERGY CORPORATION15.69%52 392
KINDER MORGAN, INC.8.76%39 114
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.20.05%37 999
MPLX LP6.86%32 083