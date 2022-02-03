Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Enbridge Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ENB   CA29250N1050

ENBRIDGE INC.

(ENB)
  Report
Enbridge Partners with First Nations Investment Group to Advance CO2 Storage Hub in Alberta

02/03/2022 | 08:33am EST
By Adriano Marchese


Enbridge Inc. said Thursday that it has joined with First Nation Capital Investment Partnership to advance the proposed Open Access Wabamun Carbon Hub near Edmonton, Alberta.

The Canadian natural gas distribution provider said the hub is being developed as a combination of carbon transportation and storage solutions to support other carbon capture projects, including those with Capital Power Corporation and Lehigh Hanson Materials.

In November, Capital Power Corp. and Enbridge said they would evaluate and advance a carbon capture and storage project in the province, which could come online as early as 2026. Enbridge and Lehigh Cement said in January they had also come to an agreement on a carbon storage deal.

The FNCIP is a partnership formed between six First Nations which seeks to pursue ownership in major infrastructure projects with commercial projects.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-22 0833ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAPITAL POWER CORPORATION -0.20% 39.58 Delayed Quote.0.30%
ENBRIDGE INC. 1.11% 54.59 Delayed Quote.10.48%
POWER CORPORATION OF CANADA 0.65% 41.71 Delayed Quote.-0.22%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -5.59% 231.576 Delayed Quote.47.48%
Financials
Sales 2021 43 955 M 34 641 M 43 955 M
Net income 2021 5 418 M 4 270 M 5 418 M
Net Debt 2021 74 687 M 58 860 M 74 687 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,1x
Yield 2021 6,11%
Capitalization 111 B 87 167 M 111 B
EV / Sales 2021 4,22x
EV / Sales 2022 4,30x
Nbr of Employees 11 200
Free-Float 86,4%
