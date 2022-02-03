Enbridge Partners with First Nations Investment Group to Advance CO2 Storage Hub in Alberta

By Adriano Marchese

Enbridge Inc. said Thursday that it has joined with First Nation Capital Investment Partnership to advance the proposed Open Access Wabamun Carbon Hub near Edmonton, Alberta.

The Canadian natural gas distribution provider said the hub is being developed as a combination of carbon transportation and storage solutions to support other carbon capture projects, including those with Capital Power Corporation and Lehigh Hanson Materials.

In November, Capital Power Corp. and Enbridge said they would evaluate and advance a carbon capture and storage project in the province, which could come online as early as 2026. Enbridge and Lehigh Cement said in January they had also come to an agreement on a carbon storage deal.

The FNCIP is a partnership formed between six First Nations which seeks to pursue ownership in major infrastructure projects with commercial projects.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-22 0833ET