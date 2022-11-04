Enbridge : Q3 2022 Supplemental Package

LEGAL NOTICE

This Supplemental Package has been prepared and is presented solely for the purpose of providing readers with certain financial information about Enbridge Inc. (Enbridge, ENB or the Company) and its subsidiaries, affiliates and associates to assist with their financial analysis and models, and is not appropriate for any other purposes. All figures in the Supplemental Package are unaudited. Enbridge's auditors have neither examined nor compiled this Supplemental Package, and have not expressed an opinion or provided any assurance with respect thereto. Figures in the following tables are subject to confirmation by Enbridge in its public disclosure documents prepared in accordance with applicable securities laws and filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities. Figures have been rounded and may not reconcile directly to previously disclosed information. This Supplemental Package should be reviewed in conjunction with Enbridge's third quarter 2022 report on Form 10-Q, which includes Management's Discussion and Analysis and Financial Statements, and News Release which are available as part of the "Enbridge Inc. Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results" event posted on Enbridge's website at: http://www.enbridge.com/investment-center/events and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and SEDAR at www.sedar.com under Enbridge's profile.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

This Supplemental Package contains references to non-GAAP and other financial measures, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA for each segment, adjusted earnings/(loss), adjusted earnings/(loss) per common share, distributable cash flow (DCF) and DCF per common share, as described below. Management believes the presentation of these metrics gives useful information to investors and shareholders of Enbridge as they provide increased transparency and insight into the performance of Enbridge.

EBITDA represents earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted for unusual, infrequent or other non-operating factors on both a consolidated and segmented basis. Management uses adjusted EBITDA to set targets and to assess the performance of the Company and its business units. Adjusted earnings represent earnings attributable to common shareholders adjusted for unusual, infrequent or other non-operating factors included in adjusted EBITDA, as well as adjustments for unusual, infrequent or other non-operating factors in respect of depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, income taxes and noncontrolling interests on a consolidated basis. Management uses adjusted earnings as another measure of the Company's ability to generate earnings. DCF is defined as cash flow provided by operating activities before the impact of changes in operating assets and liabilities (including changes in environmental liabilities) less distributions to noncontrolling interests, preference share dividends and maintenance capital expenditures, and further adjusted for unusual, infrequent or other non-operating factors. Management also uses DCF to assess the performance of the Company and to set its dividend payout target.

This Supplemental Package also contains references to Debt to EBITDA. Debt to EBITDA is used as a liquidity measure to indicate the amount of adjusted earnings available to pay debt (as calculated on a GAAP basis) before covering interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

The non-GAAP and other financial measures described above are not measures that have standardized meaning prescribed by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (U.S. GAAP) and are not U.S. GAAP measures. Therefore, these measures may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other issuers.

All figures in the supplemental package are unaudited. Figures in the tables have been rounded and may not reconcile directly to previously disclosed information. Non-GAAP measures have been reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP measures for Enbridge. Please refer to the "Non- GAAP Reconciliations Appendices" section of this supplemental package.