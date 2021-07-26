Enbridge : U.S. TETCO natgas pipe prepares to return to full service

July 26 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc's Texas Eastern
Transmission (TETCO) unit said it provided all the information
federal safety regulators requested and is preparing to increase
pressure in its Pennsylvania to Mississippi pipeline as soon
regulators approve.
TETCO declared a force majeure on May 28 after the U.S.
Pipeline and Hazardous Material Safety Administration (PHMSA)
required the company to reinstate a 20% pressure restriction on
two of three lines (Lines 10 and 15) that make up its 30-inch
system between its Kosciusko, Mississippi, and Uniontown,
Pennsylvania, compressor stations effective June 1.
That reduction cut flows from Appalachia to the Gulf Coast
on the 30-inch system at the Owningsville compressor station in
Kentucky to an average of 1.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd)
in June and 1.3 bcfd so far in July from an average of 1.9 bcfd
in May, according to Refinitiv data.
In a notice to customers late Friday, TETCO said: "In order
to expeditiously recommence operations at full operating
pressure once PHMSA approval is granted, (TETCO) is proactively
preparing its ... process to allow the system to operate at full
operating pressure."
Previously, TETCO said it anticipated the earliest the
30-inch system could return to full pressure was late in the
third quarter of 2021.
PHMSA's order came as part of the agency's increased
monitoring of TETCO after three explosions in the last few
years.
The first was in January 2019 in Ohio, the second in August
2019 in Kentucky, which was fatal, and the third in May 2020 in
Kentucky.
Before allowing TETCO to return to full pressure after the
third explosion, PHMSA required TETCO to conduct inspections and
submit a request every 90 days to remain at full pressure.
PHMSA ordered the reduction after TETCO found "an anomaly"
during a recent inspection that the agency wanted to
investigate.
