  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Enbridge Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENB   CA29250N1050

ENBRIDGE INC.

(ENB)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:18:43 2023-03-23 pm EDT
49.99 CAD   -0.54%
05:32pEnbridge disappointed as U.S. regulators extend Line 5 tunnel permit process
RE
05:08pU.S. Army Corp of Engineers extends Enbridge Line 5 tunnel permitting process
RE
05:08pEnbridge inc says us army corp of engineers has extended permitt…
RE
Enbridge disappointed as U.S. regulators extend Line 5 tunnel permit process

03/23/2023 | 05:32pm EDT
March 23 (Reuters) - Canada's Enbridge Inc on Thursday said it was "disappointed" by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' decision to extend the federal permitting process for the company's proposed Great Lakes Tunnel that would rehouse its Line 5 oil pipeline underneath the Straits of Mackinac.

Calgary-based Enbridge said the move will delay its plan to replace the existing Line 5 pipeline, which runs underwater for four miles (6.4 km) between Lakes Michigan and Huron, and push back the start of construction until 2026.

"While we are supportive of a thorough, comprehensive and carefully considered permitting process that ensures adequate opportunity for review and comment, we are disappointed with the extended timeline for a project of this scope," Enbridge spokesman Ryan Duffy said in a statement.

Enbridge proposed building the $750 million tunnel to address concerns Line 5 could leak into the Great Lakes. The 70-year-old pipeline carries 540,000 barrels per day from Superior, Wisconsin, to Sarnia, Ontario.

(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Leslie Adler and Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.49% 75.48 Delayed Quote.-12.71%
ENBRIDGE INC. -0.54% 49.99 Delayed Quote.-5.03%
WTI -0.90% 69.425 Delayed Quote.-13.75%
Financials
Sales 2023 52 567 M 38 484 M 38 484 M
Net income 2023 6 018 M 4 406 M 4 406 M
Net Debt 2023 81 791 M 59 878 M 59 878 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,6x
Yield 2023 7,10%
Capitalization 102 B 74 506 M 74 506 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,49x
EV / Sales 2024 3,60x
Nbr of Employees 11 100
Free-Float 87,8%
Chart ENBRIDGE INC.
Enbridge Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ENBRIDGE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 50,26 CAD
Average target price 58,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory Lorne Ebel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vern D. Yu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Pamela Lynn Carter Chairman
Bhushan N. Ivaturi Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
David Bryson Senior VP, COO-Gas Transmission & Midstream
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENBRIDGE INC.-5.03%74 124
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.3.40%54 140
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-3.71%38 717
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-8.08%37 362
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-12.95%34 907
MPLX LP2.89%33 825
