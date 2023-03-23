Enbridge disappointed as U.S. regulators extend Line 5 tunnel permit process

March 23 (Reuters) - Canada's Enbridge Inc on
Thursday said it was "disappointed" by the U.S. Army Corps of
Engineers' decision to extend the federal permitting process for
the company's proposed Great Lakes Tunnel that would rehouse its
Line 5 oil pipeline underneath the Straits of Mackinac.
Calgary-based Enbridge said the move will delay its plan to
replace the existing Line 5 pipeline, which runs underwater for
four miles (6.4 km) between Lakes Michigan and Huron, and push
back the start of construction until 2026.
"While we are supportive of a thorough, comprehensive
and carefully considered permitting process that ensures
adequate opportunity for review and comment, we are disappointed
with the extended timeline for a project of this scope,"
Enbridge spokesman Ryan Duffy said in a statement.
Enbridge proposed building the $750 million tunnel to
address concerns Line 5 could leak into the Great Lakes. The
70-year-old pipeline carries 540,000 barrels per day from
Superior, Wisconsin, to Sarnia, Ontario.
