Enbridge first-qtr profit rises on higher shipment volumes

May 6 (Reuters) - Canada's Enbridge Inc reported a
4.34% rise in first-quarter profit on Friday, as a surge in
demand for oil and gas boosted the pipeline operator's shipment
volumes.
Canada, the world's fourth-largest crude producer, is
looking for ways to boost pipeline utilisation amid surging U.S
LNG export volumes to Europe, as it seeks to slash its
dependence on Russian energy, following its invasion of Ukraine.
This has helped Enbridge, which moves about 20% of all gas
consumed in the U.S and most of Canada's crude exports to the
country.
Enbridge said it transported 3 million barrels per day (bpd)
on its Mainline system in the first quarter, higher than 2.75
million a year earlier.
Separately, the company said it would jointly develop a
low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia production and export facility
with energy portfolio company Humble Midstream, at its Ingleside
Energy Center (EIEC) in Texas.
The Calgary-based company's adjusted earnings rose to C$1.7
billion ($1.33 billion), or 84 Canadian cents per share, in the
three months to March 31, from C$1.63 billion, or 81 Canadian
cents per share, a year earlier.
($1 = 1.2827 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)