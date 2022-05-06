Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Enbridge Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENB   CA29250N1050

ENBRIDGE INC.

(ENB)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/05 04:18:24 pm EDT
57.23 CAD   -0.52%
07:10aPart I. Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (MD&A) in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q makes
AQ
07:10aENBRIDGE : (5.2 mb) pdf
PU
07:06aEnbridge first-qtr profit rises on higher shipment volumes
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Enbridge first-qtr profit rises on higher shipment volumes

05/06/2022 | 07:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 6 (Reuters) - Canada's Enbridge Inc reported a 4.34% rise in first-quarter profit on Friday, as a surge in demand for oil and gas boosted the pipeline operator's shipment volumes.

Canada, the world's fourth-largest crude producer, is looking for ways to boost pipeline utilisation amid surging U.S LNG export volumes to Europe, as it seeks to slash its dependence on Russian energy, following its invasion of Ukraine.

This has helped Enbridge, which moves about 20% of all gas consumed in the U.S and most of Canada's crude exports to the country.

Enbridge said it transported 3 million barrels per day (bpd) on its Mainline system in the first quarter, higher than 2.75 million a year earlier.

Separately, the company said it would jointly develop a low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia production and export facility with energy portfolio company Humble Midstream, at its Ingleside Energy Center (EIEC) in Texas.

The Calgary-based company's adjusted earnings rose to C$1.7 billion ($1.33 billion), or 84 Canadian cents per share, in the three months to March 31, from C$1.63 billion, or 81 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. ($1 = 1.2827 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENBRIDGE INC. -0.52% 57.23 Delayed Quote.15.83%
HUMBLE GROUP AB (PUBL) 1.71% 14.27 Delayed Quote.-49.89%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.57% 112.868 Delayed Quote.42.00%
WTI 1.85% 109.743 Delayed Quote.42.42%
All news about ENBRIDGE INC.
07:10aPart I. Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
07:10aENBRIDGE : (5.2 mb) pdf
PU
07:06aEnbridge first-qtr profit rises on higher shipment volumes
RE
07:03aEarnings Flash (ENB.TO) ENBRIDGE Reports Q1 Adjusted EPS C$0.84
MT
07:03aWall Street Leans Back Pre-Bell; Futures Red, Europe Lower, Asia Off
MT
07:03aEnbridge, Humble Midstream to Develop Hydrogen, Ammonia Facility in Texas
DJ
07:02aEnbridge first-qtr profit rises on higher shipment volumes
RE
07:01aEnbridge Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Advances New Organic Growth O..
AQ
06:39aEnbridge and Humble Midstream to Develop Low-carbon Hydrogen and Ammonia Production and..
MT
06:31aENBRIDGE BRIEF : Enbridge and Humble Midstream to Develop Low-carbon Hydrogen and Ammonia ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENBRIDGE INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 50 077 M 39 014 M 39 014 M
Net income 2022 5 950 M 4 636 M 4 636 M
Net Debt 2022 76 131 M 59 313 M 59 313 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,1x
Yield 2022 6,03%
Capitalization 116 B 90 316 M 90 316 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,84x
EV / Sales 2023 4,13x
Nbr of Employees 10 900
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart ENBRIDGE INC.
Duration : Period :
Enbridge Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENBRIDGE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 57,23 CAD
Average target price 59,05 CAD
Spread / Average Target 3,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Monaco President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Vern D. Yu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Lorne Ebel Non-Executive Chairman
Bhushan N. Ivaturi Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Lisa D Wilson Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENBRIDGE INC.15.83%90 316
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.21.17%57 913
TC ENERGY CORPORATION19.77%53 961
WILLIAMS COMPANIES41.67%43 739
KINDER MORGAN, INC.18.85%42 742
MPLX LP9.46%32 789