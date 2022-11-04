Enbridge invites bids for capacity on possible B.C. pipeline expansion

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc said on Friday it is inviting bids for additional natural gas transportation service on the T-North segment of its B.C. Pipeline.

The natural gas pipeline system originates near Chetwynd, British Columbia and extends south to the Canada-U.S. border at Huntingdon-Sumas.

The company said pending sufficient customer interest, it could result in an expansion of T-North of about 500 million cubic feet per day at a capital cost of up to C$1.9 billion.