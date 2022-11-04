Advanced search
    ENB   CA29250N1050

ENBRIDGE INC.

(ENB)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-11-03 pm EDT
53.62 CAD    0.00%
07:35aEnbridge Books Higher Q3 Adjusted EPS Year Over Year, Details Expansion Plans For BC Pipeline System
MT
07:33aEnbridge : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:28aEnbridge profit rises on higher energy demand
RE
Enbridge invites bids for capacity on possible B.C. pipeline expansion

11/04/2022 | 07:11am EDT
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc said on Friday it is inviting bids for additional natural gas transportation service on the T-North segment of its B.C. Pipeline.

The natural gas pipeline system originates near Chetwynd, British Columbia and extends south to the Canada-U.S. border at Huntingdon-Sumas.

The company said pending sufficient customer interest, it could result in an expansion of T-North of about 500 million cubic feet per day at a capital cost of up to C$1.9 billion. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENBRIDGE INC. 0.00% 53.62 Delayed Quote.8.52%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 4.32% 291.6004 Real-time Quote.66.41%
Analyst Recommendations on ENBRIDGE INC.
Financials
Sales 2022 53 010 M 38 589 M 38 589 M
Net income 2022 5 103 M 3 715 M 3 715 M
Net Debt 2022 79 252 M 57 692 M 57 692 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,2x
Yield 2022 6,42%
Capitalization 109 B 79 034 M 79 034 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,54x
EV / Sales 2023 3,47x
Nbr of Employees 10 900
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart ENBRIDGE INC.
Enbridge Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ENBRIDGE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 53,62 CAD
Average target price 58,19 CAD
Spread / Average Target 8,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Monaco President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Vern D. Yu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Lorne Ebel Non-Executive Chairman
Bhushan N. Ivaturi Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Lisa D Wilson Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENBRIDGE INC.8.52%79 034
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.12.70%53 845
TC ENERGY CORPORATION2.09%44 243
KINDER MORGAN, INC.13.75%40 549
WILLIAMS COMPANIES27.30%40 388
MPLX LP14.90%34 110