  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Enbridge Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENB   CA29250N1050

ENBRIDGE INC.

(ENB)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:10:45 2023-06-06 pm EDT
50.42 CAD   +0.48%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Enbridge invites bids for capacity on two gas transportation paths

06/06/2023 | 03:14pm EDT
Illustration shows Enbridge Inc logo

(Reuters) - Energy transportation and distribution company Enbridge Inc's subsidiary Enbridge Gas launched an 'open season' for additional natural gas capacity along Canada's Dawn-to-Parkway and Kirkwall-to-Parkway transportation paths on Tuesday.

Open season gives oil and gas producers the chance to bid for long-term contracts, giving them priority access to pipelines.

The open season is for firm transportation service capacity of up to 96,000 gigajoules per day, starting Nov. 1, 2027, with a 15-year minimum term.

Enbridge's Gas Dawn Parkway System transports gas from the company's Dawn Hub, located near Sarnia, Ontario, to the Greater Toronto Area, where it connects with other downstream pipelines serving eastern Canadian and northeastern U.S. markets.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.46% 76.15 Delayed Quote.-10.96%
ENBRIDGE INC. 0.48% 50.42 Delayed Quote.-5.18%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 0.53% 105.6747 Real-time Quote.-49.83%
WTI -0.52% 71.758 Delayed Quote.-8.79%
Analyst Recommendations on ENBRIDGE INC.
Financials
Sales 2023 48 515 M 36 164 M 36 164 M
Net income 2023 5 930 M 4 420 M 4 420 M
Net Debt 2023 81 826 M 60 994 M 60 994 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,8x
Yield 2023 7,10%
Capitalization 102 B 75 648 M 75 733 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,78x
EV / Sales 2024 3,75x
Nbr of Employees 11 100
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart ENBRIDGE INC.
Duration : Period :
Enbridge Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENBRIDGE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 50,18 CAD
Average target price 58,20 CAD
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory Lorne Ebel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vern D. Yu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Pamela Lynn Carter Chairman
Bhushan N. Ivaturi Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
David Bryson Senior VP, COO-Gas Transmission & Midstream
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENBRIDGE INC.-5.18%75 648
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.8.06%56 450
TC ENERGY CORPORATION1.43%41 691
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-6.64%37 563
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-8.12%36 716
MPLX LP2.47%33 689
