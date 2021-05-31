Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Enbridge Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENB   CA29250N1050

ENBRIDGE INC.

(ENB)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 05/31 04:24:38 pm
45.9 CAD   -1.23%
04:50pENBRIDGE  : (13.5 mb) pdf
PU
09:30aNatural Gas Rises as Forecasts See Hot Weather Coming for Northern States
MT
05/28ENBRIDGE  : Line 3 oil pipeline enters critical month in June
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Enbridge : (13.5 MB) PDF

05/31/2021 | 04:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bridge totheEnergy Future

Enbridge Inc.

Investment Community Update

(TSX: ENB; NYSE: ENB)

May 2021

Legal Notice

Forward-Looking Information

This presentation includes certain forward-looking statements and information (FLI) to provide potential investors and shareholders of Enbridge Inc. (Enbridge or the Company) with information about Enbridge and its subsidiaries and affiliates, including management's assessment of their future plans and operations, which FLI may not be appropriate for other purposes. FLI is typically identified by words such as "anticipate", "expect", "project", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "intend", "target", "believe", "likely" and similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be FLI. In particular, this presentation contains FLI pertaining to, but not limited to, information with respect to the following: strategic priorities, guidance and outlook; energy transition, including the drivers and pace thereof; environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals and targets; emissions reductions and the pathways to such reductions; the expected supply of, demand for, exports of and prices of crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, liquified natural gas and renewable energy; anticipated utilization of our existing assets, including expected Mainline throughput; expected EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA; expected cash flows; expected DCF and DCF/share; expected dividend growth; expected future debt to EBITDA; financial strength and flexibility; expectations on sources and uses of funds and sufficiency of financial resources; capital allocation framework and priorities; expected performance and outlook of the Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation and Energy Services businesses; secured growth projects and future growth, optimization and integrity programs; toll and rate case proceedings, including Mainline Contracting; and project execution, including capital costs, expected construction and in service dates and regulatory approvals, and the benefits thereof, including with respect to the Line 3 Replacement Project.

Although we believe that the FLI is reasonable based on the information available today and processes used to prepare it, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and you are cautioned against placing undue reliance on FLI. By its nature, FLI involves a variety of assumptions, which are based upon factors that may be difficult to predict and that may involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the FLI, including, but not limited to, the following: energy transition, including the drivers and pace thereof; the COVID-19 pandemic and the duration and impact thereof; the expected supply of, demand for and export of crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, liquified natural gas and renewable energy; prices of energy, including the current volatility of such prices; anticipated utilization of our existing assets; exchange rates; inflation; interest rates; availability and price of labor and construction materials; operational reliability and performance; customer and regulatory approvals; maintenance of support and regulatory approvals for projects; anticipated in-service dates; weather; the realization of anticipated benefits and synergies of transactions; governmental legislation; litigation; changes in regulations applicable to our businesses; political decisions; impact of capital project execution on the Company's future cash flows; credit ratings; capital project funding; hedging program; expected EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA; expected future cash flows and expected future DCF and DCF per share; estimated future dividends; financial strength and flexibility; debt and equity market conditions, including the ability to access capital markets on favorable terms or at all; cost of debt and equity capital; economic and competitive conditions; and changes in tax laws and tax rates. We caution that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information about these and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties can be found in applicable filings with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators (including the most recently filed Form 10-K and any subsequently filed Form 10-Q, as applicable). Due to the interdependencies and correlation of these factors, as well as other factors, the impact of any one assumption, risk or uncertainty on FLI cannot be determined with certainty.

Except to the extent required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise any FLI made in this presentation or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All FLI in this presentation and all subsequent FLI, whether written or oral, attributable to Enbridge or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in its entirety by these cautionary statements.

Non-GAAP Measures

This presentation makes reference to non-GAAP measures, including adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA), adjusted earnings/(loss), adjusted earnings/(loss) per share, distributable cash flow (DCF) and DCF per share. Management believes the presentation of these measures gives useful information to investors and shareholders as they provide increased transparency and insight into the performance of Enbridge. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted for unusual, non-recurring or non-operating factors on both a consolidated and segmented basis. Management uses adjusted EBITDA to set targets and to assess the performance of the Company. Adjusted earnings represent earnings attributable to common shareholders adjusted for unusual, non-recurring or non-operating factors included in adjusted EBITDA, as well as adjustments for unusual, non-recurring or non-operating factors in respect of depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, income taxes, noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests on a consolidated basis. Management uses adjusted earnings as another reflection of the Company's ability to generate earnings. DCF is defined as cash flow provided by operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities (including changes in environmental liabilities) less distributions to non- controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests, preference share dividends and maintenance capital expenditures, and further adjusted for unusual, non-recurring or non-operating factors. Management also uses DCF to assess the performance and to set its dividend payout target. Reconciliations of forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures are not available due to the challenges and impracticability with estimating some of the items, particularly with estimates for certain contingent liabilities, and estimating non-cash unrealized derivative fair value losses and gains and ineffectiveness on hedges which are subject to market variability and therefore a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.

These measures are not measures that have a standardized meaning prescribed by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (U.S. GAAP) and may not be comparable with similar measures

presented by other issuers. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is available on Enbridge's website. Additional information on non GAAP measures may be found in

Enbridge's earnings news releases on Enbridge's website and on EDGAR at www.sec.govand SEDAR at www.sedar.comunder Enbridge's profile.

2

Enbridge - The Bridge to the Energy Future

Business Mix

(2020 EBITDA by business unit)

54% 29%

14%

3%

$13.3B 2020 Adj. EBITDA $171B Mar. 2021 EV

Four Blue Chip Franchises

UK

of N. America's crude oil transported

Liquids

25%

Belgium

• #1 by miles of pipe

France

Germany

Gas

20%

of natural gas consumed in the U.S

Transmission

• #2 by miles of pipe

Gas

~1 tcf

of natural gas delivered annually

Distribution

• #1 by volume

Power

3.6 GW1

of contracted renewable energy

• 12th by GW

Resiliency driven by markets, commercial constructs

and positioning for the future

(1) Gross operating capacity (Net:1.8 GW)

3

Resilient Business Model

40+ Diversified Sources of Cash Flow

Industry-leading Financial

Predictable & Growing

Risk Profile

Cash Flows

Gas

Transmission

Gas

Distribution

& Storage

Liquids

Renewable

Pipelines

Power / Other

98%

95%

COS/

of customers are

Contracted/

Investment

CTS

Grade1

<2%

BBB+

Cash flow

Average

at risk2

credit rating

Financial

Commodity

Alberta

COVID

Crisis

Price

Forest

19

$16,000

Collapse

Fires

$100

$14,000

WTI

$12,000

$75

$10,000

$8,000

$50

$6,000

Adjusted

$4,000

$25

$2,000

$0

$0

20

2010

2012

2014

2016

2018

20 0

2008

2021e

Our diversified pipeline-utility model drives predictable results in all market cycles

(1) Consists of Investment Grade or equivalent. (2) Cash flow at risk measures the maximum cash flow loss that could result from adverse Market Price

4

movements over a specified time horizon with a pre-determined level of statistical confidence under normal market conditions.

Long-term Value Creation

Predictable Results

Reliable Dividend Growth

Leading 25 Year TSR

($CAD/share)

(as of March 2021)

15%

10%

Enbridge

26 Year

Dividend

10%

CAGR

10%

8%

S&P 500

Midstream

Peers

S&P

TSX

Adjusted

Earnings/share

DCF/share1

2006

2021e

1995

2021e

Guidance range

Actual results

Our low-risk pipeline and utility business model generates superior returns for shareholders.

(1) Distributable Cash Flow Per Share. In 2015, Enbridge shifted to DCF/share as the primary metric

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Enbridge Inc. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 20:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ENBRIDGE INC.
04:50pENBRIDGE  : (13.5 mb) pdf
PU
09:30aNatural Gas Rises as Forecasts See Hot Weather Coming for Northern States
MT
05/28ENBRIDGE  : Line 3 oil pipeline enters critical month in June
AQ
05/28Natural Gas Rises on Hotter Forecasts Following Disappointing Storage Report
MT
05/28FUELCELL ENERGY  : Cynthia Hansen Appointed to FuelCell Energy's Board of Direct..
AQ
05/27Natural Gas Prices Ease Ahead of Fresh Storage Data Expected to Show a Big Ri..
MT
05/26TSX rises 0.93% to 19,745.47
RE
05/26Natural Gas Rises as Long-Term Forecasts Expect Hotter Weather
MT
05/25ENBRIDGE  : Argus Adjusts Price Target on Enbridge to $43 From $40, Maintains Bu..
MT
05/25Natural Gas Rises Off Month Low even as Cooling Demand Remains Weak
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 44 303 M 36 709 M 36 709 M
Net income 2021 5 533 M 4 584 M 4 584 M
Net Debt 2021 71 057 M 58 878 M 58 878 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
Yield 2021 7,17%
Capitalization 94 129 M 77 915 M 77 995 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,73x
EV / Sales 2022 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 11 200
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart ENBRIDGE INC.
Duration : Period :
Enbridge Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENBRIDGE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 52,77 CAD
Last Close Price 46,47 CAD
Spread / Highest target 27,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Albert Monaco President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Colin K. Gruending Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Lorne Ebel Non-Executive Chairman
Bhushan Ivaturi Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Tyler W. Robinson Chief Compliance Officer & VP-Enterprise Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENBRIDGE INC.14.15%77 864
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.20.52%51 592
TC ENERGY CORPORATION19.25%49 960
KINDER MORGAN, INC.34.16%41 532
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.31.37%31 997
MPLX LP32.24%29 475