Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Enbridge Inc.    ENB   CA29250N1050

ENBRIDGE INC.

(ENB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Enbridge : Annova stops development of Texas Brownsville LNG export project

03/22/2021 | 02:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) developer Annova LNG said on Monday that it had stopped development of its proposed LNG export plant in Brownsville in Texas.

"Due to changes in the global LNG market, Annova LNG has announced the immediate discontinuation of its liquefied natural gas export facility under development in Brownsville, Texas," the company said in a statement on its website.

The company proposed building a facility capable of exporting 6.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG or 0.85 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of natural gas.

One billion cubic feet of gas is enough to supply about five million U.S. homes for a day.

The Annova LNG project was being jointly developed by its majority owner U.S. energy company Exelon Corp and minority owners Black & Veatch Corp, Kiewit Energy Group Inc and Canadian energy company Enbridge Inc, the company said.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Clarke)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENBRIDGE INC. 0.40% 45.53 Delayed Quote.11.40%
EXELON CORPORATION -0.57% 42.73 Delayed Quote.1.78%
All news about ENBRIDGE INC.
02:53pENBRIDGE  : Annova stops development of Texas Brownsville LNG export project
RE
03/21LOOK TO NEXT-GEN OIL AND GAS LEADERS : experts
AQ
03/16Enbridge asks Canadian government to support oil pipeline in dispute with Mic..
RE
03/16U.S. COURTS WOULD TAKE 'MANY YEARS' : Enbridge
AQ
03/15Imperial Oil Buy Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs
MT
03/15ENBRIDGE  : Buy Rating Reiterated at TPH as Michigan Continues to Seek Line 5 Cl..
MT
03/12ENBRIDGE  : Whitmer offers plan to supply propane after pipeline closes
AQ
03/12ENBRIDGE  : Feds release investigative docs on Kentucky pipeline blast
AQ
03/12RWE Acquires Further 20% Stake in British Offshore Wind Farm From E.ON
DJ
03/11PennEast sees Pennsylvania phase of natgas pipe in service in 2022
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 43 529 M 34 766 M 34 766 M
Net income 2021 5 440 M 4 345 M 4 345 M
Net Debt 2021 69 634 M 55 617 M 55 617 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,1x
Yield 2021 7,36%
Capitalization 91 858 M 73 433 M 73 367 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,71x
EV / Sales 2022 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 11 200
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart ENBRIDGE INC.
Duration : Period :
Enbridge Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENBRIDGE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 51,46 CAD
Last Close Price 45,35 CAD
Spread / Highest target 30,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Albert Monaco President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Colin K. Gruending Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Lorne Ebel Non-Executive Chairman
Bhushan Ivaturi Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Tyler W. Robinson Chief Compliance Officer & VP-Enterprise Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENBRIDGE INC.11.40%73 740
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.14.80%51 704
TC ENERGY CORPORATION10.57%45 644
KINDER MORGAN, INC.16.46%36 978
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.14.46%28 730
MPLX LP20.28%27 257
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ