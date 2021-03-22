Enbridge : Annova stops development of Texas Brownsville LNG export project

"Due to changes in the global LNG market, Annova LNG has announced the immediate discontinuation of its liquefied natural gas export facility under development in Brownsville, Texas," the company said in a statement on its website.

The company proposed building a facility capable of exporting 6.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG or 0.85 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of natural gas.

One billion cubic feet of gas is enough to supply about five million U.S. homes for a day.

The Annova LNG project was being jointly developed by its majority owner U.S. energy company Exelon Corp and minority owners Black & Veatch Corp, Kiewit Energy Group Inc and Canadian energy company Enbridge Inc, the company said.

