Enbridge : Framework document 06/17/2021 | 05:29pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework June 17, 2021 About Enbridge Inc. Enbridge is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines (LP), which transports approximately 25% of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream (GTM), which transports approximately 20% of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; Gas Distribution and Storage (GDS), which serves approximately 3.8 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec; and Renewable Power Generation, which generates approximately 1,763 megawatts (MW) of net renewable power in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit enbridge.com. Disclaimer: Legal Notice The information and opinions contained in this Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework (this "Framework") are provided as of the date of this Framework and are subject to change without notice. Enbridge does not assume any responsibility or obligation to update or revise any the statements made in this Framework, regardless of whether those statements are affected by the results of new information, future events or otherwise. This Framework does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer to purchase or an invitation to sell securities of Enbridge, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase securities of Enbridge, and nothing contained herein shall form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment. Any decision to purchase any securities of Enbridge should be made solely on the basis of the information to be contained in the offering documentation produced in connection with the offering of such securities. Prospective investors are required to make their own independent investigations and appraisals of the business and financial condition of Enbridge and the nature of the securities before making any investment decision with respect to securities of Enbridge. The offering documentation may contain information different from or additional to the information contained herein. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use would be contrary to law or regulation. Persons into whose possession this Framework or any of the information contained herein may come must inform themselves about, and observe, any applicable restrictions on distribution. In this Framework, unless otherwise specified or the context otherwise requires, all dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars or "$". "U.S. dollars" or "US$" means the lawful currency of the United States. Unless otherwise indicated, all financial information included in this Framework is determined using generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. Except as set forth under "Enbridge's Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework" and unless otherwise specified or the context otherwise requires, all references in this Framework to "Enbridge", the "Company", "we", "us" and "our" mean Enbridge Inc. and its subsidiaries. This Framework includes references to Key Performance Indicators ("KPIs") as being "relevant, core and material" to Enbridge's overall business. This phrase, including the term "material", is used by ISS ESG in its Second Party Opinion in connection with its evaluation of the selected KPIs in the context of industry, peer and market comparability, as well as its assessment regarding alignment of the Framework with the Sustainability-Linked Bond Principles 2020 published by the International Capital Market Association ("ICMA"). Forward-looking information Forward-looking information, or forward-looking statements, have been included in this Framework to provide information about Enbridge and its subsidiaries and affiliates, including management's assessment of our and our subsidiaries' future plans and operations. This information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as ''anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "intend", "likely", "plan", "project", "target", "goal" and similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking information or statements included in this Framework include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the following: the positioning of Enbridge as a bridge to the energy future; our plans to continue to provide access to affordable, reliable and increasingly sustainable, low emission energy; our goal to achieve the most aggressive emissions reduction targets in our sector; our plans for future diversification and advancing our position in low-carbon energy infrastructure; our environmental, social and governance ("ESG") goals and targets, including those related to greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions reduction, safety performance and standards, diversity and inclusion, procurement practices, Indigenous inclusion, ESG reporting and cyber defense programs; our plans to achieve our ESG goals and targets and to monitor and report our progress thereon; our incentive compensation programs; the further integration of sustainability considerations into our business; our corporate vision and strategy, including strategic priorities and enablers; the expected roles of different energy sources and Enbridge in the transition to a lower-emission economy; our plans to collaborate with partners and trade associations to advance climate goals; the alignment of future investment decisions with our GHG emissions reduction goals; our investments in programs to promote environmental stewardship; and the issuance by Enbridge of sustainability-linked securities and the terms of such securities, including the use of proceeds therefrom. Although we believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable based on the information available on the date such statements are made and processes used to prepare the information, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements involve a variety of assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Material assumptions include assumptions about the following: energy transition, including the drivers and pace thereof; the COVID-19 pandemic and the duration and impact thereof; the expected supply of, demand for, and prices of crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids ("NGL") and renewable energy; exchange rates; inflation; interest rates; availability and price of labor and construction materials; the development and performance of technology and new energy efficient products, services and programs; operational reliability and performance; weather; litigation; maintenance of support and regulatory approvals for our projects; credit ratings; capital project funding; anticipated in-service dates; changes in legislation, regulations or government policy applicable to our businesses; long-term energy future scenarios; and successful collaboration with partners and trade associations to advance climate goals. Assumptions regarding the expected supply of and demand for crude oil, natural gas, NGL and renewable energy, and the prices of these commodities, are material to and underlie all forward-looking statements, as they may impact current and future levels of demand for our services. Similarly, exchange rates, inflation, interest rates and the COVID-19 pandemic impact the economies and business environments in which we operate and may impact levels of demand for our services and cost of inputs and are therefore inherent in all forward- looking statements. Due to the interdependencies and correlation of these macroeconomic factors, the impact of any one assumption on a forward-looking statement cannot be determined with certainty. Our forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties pertaining to the successful execution of our strategic priorities and ESG goals; operating performance; legislative and regulatory parameters; project approval and support; economic and competitive conditions; availability and reliability of technology; public opinion; exchange rates; interest rates; commodity prices; political decisions; supply of, demand for and prices of commodities; the COVID-19 pandemic and the duration and impact thereof; and the pace of the energy transition, including, but not limited, to those risks and uncertainties discussed in this Framework and in our filings with Canadian and United States securities regulators. The impact of any one risk, uncertainty or factor on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable with certainty as these are interdependent and our future course of action depends on management's assessment of all information available at the relevant time. Except to the extent required by applicable law, Enbridge assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this Framework or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Enbridge Inc. 2021 SLB Framework 2 Contents About this Framework Enbridge believes the future issuance of Sustainability-Linked Bonds will reinforce its strong ESG practices and performance. Such bonds represent the next step in aligning Enbridge's business and financing with its commitments and values by creating a direct link between its ESG ambitions and funding strategies. This document utilizes select content from Enbridge's 2020 sustainability report published on June 17th, 2021 which establishes its approach to meeting its ESG goals. This Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework defines a set of guiding principles for bonds linked to the achievement of material, quantitative, pre-determined, ambitious, regularly monitored and externally verified sustainability objectives through Key Performance Indicators and Sustainability Performance Targets ("SPTs"). The aim of this Framework is to provide transparency and disclosure of Enbridge's Sustainability-Linked Bonds to its investors and stakeholders following the industry's best market practices. Please refer to the Framework section of the document starting on page 15 for more details on the KPIs and SPTs. 4 Introduction Our role in society How we do it Enbridge's sustainability strategy Climate change and the energy transition 2020 Highlights United Nations sustainable development goals Meeting growing global energy demand Our approach: Enbridge's ESG goals Our plan to achieve net zero by 2050 Our approach to Scope 3 emissions What are Enbridge's Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions? Social Governance Executive compensation programs and philosophy External ESG ratings, analysis and recognition 15 Enbridge's Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework 15 Selection of Key Performance Indicators (KPI) Calibration of Sustainability Performance Targets (SPT) Bond characteristics Reporting 18 Verification 18 External review Pre-issuance template Appendix 1: Pre-issuance template Appendix 2: Emissions intensity reporting evaluation criteria Enbridge Inc. 2021 SLB Framework 3 Introduction At Enbridge, we deliver the energy that fuels people's quality of life. Our name is meant to convey our commitment to being a bridge to a safer, cleaner and affordable energy future. For us, it's also about building bridges to an equitable, inclusive and sustainable future for all of our stakeholders. Enbridge is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. Our four core businesses transport, store and generate energy. Whether it's crude oil, natural gas or renewable power, we are the bridge between energy supply and demand, delivering energy that millions of families, small businesses, industries and communities across North America and abroad rely on every day. We do that by prioritizing safety and reliability above all else, working closely with communities and Indigenous groups near our operations and minimizing our impact on the environment, including our ambition to be net zero GHG emissions by 2050. We think about the future of energy, constantly assess energy supply and demand fundamentals and plan decades ahead. Enbridge has grown and evolved by investing in new infrastructure and energy technology to meet changing global energy needs. We will continue to be resilient-and bridge to the energy future- by safely and reliably providing affordable and sustainable, low- emissions energy. Today, we're expanding and modernizing our existing pipeline and distribution systems, advancing renewable energy projects, investing in new, low-carbon energy infrastructure opportunities and building projects that create opportunities for communities where we live and work. Our role in society Whether it's crude oil, natural gas or renewable power, the energy Enbridge delivers helps to heat homes, feed families, fuel vehicles, power industry and benefit society in thousands of ways. Here are some of the ways we fuel quality of life: Transportation Consumer goods Electricity Heating Industry Crude oil is refined into gasoline, jet fuel and diesel, fueling cars, trucks and airplanes. Natural gas provides an alternative to traditional fuels for medium- and heavy-duty transportation. Natural gas is transformed into thousands of products, including plastics, fabrics, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and the personal protective equipment that has kept people safe during the pandemic. Natural gas replaces coal as a cleaner fuel for electricity generation. Renewables supply the power grid with green energy. Natural gas heats homes, commercial businesses and large institutions like hospitals and schools. Crude oil is transformed into propane and other home heating fuels. Oil and natural gas power a multitude of industries that build infrastructure and maintain quality of life. Enbridge Inc. 2021 SLB Framework 4 How we do it To appreciate the impact that energy has on our quality of life, it's important to understand the journey taken by various energy sources as they make their way to consumers. Although we don't participate in every stage, Enbridge plays multiple key roles in the energy value chain, including transmission, storage, gas distribution and renewable power generation. Exploration and Production Gathering and Processing, Transmission Pipelines Energy Storage Reﬁning and Manufacturing Electricity Generation Renewable Power Generation Enbridge does not participate in these stages. We have a 50% ownership stake in DCP Midstream, one of the Natural Gas Utility largest natural gas gatherers and processors in the U.S. Transmission pipelines We move approximately 25% of the crude oil produced in North America and approximately 20% of the natural gas consumed in the U.S. through our vast transmission pipeline networks. Energy storage Enbridge has a significant presence in contract storage across North America-about 37.6 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity and about 440 billion cubic feet of net working storage for natural gas. Natural gas utility Enbridge Gas Inc. ("EGI") is North America's largest natural gas utility by volume, and third largest by customer count. With approximately 3.8 million residential, commercial, institutional and industrial customers, EGI has been delivering energy for 170 years. Renewable power generation Our renewable energy assets in operation and under construction have the capacity to generate approximately 2,075 MW net of zero emission energy-enough to meet the electricity needs of nearly 950,000 homes, based on net generation figures. Enbridge Inc. 2021 SLB Framework 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Enbridge Inc. published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 21:28:05 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about ENBRIDGE INC. 05:29p ENBRIDGE : Framework document PU 05:29p ENBRIDGE : Second-party opinion PU 05:15p ENBRIDGE : Publishes Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework AQ 05:06p TSX falls 0.43% to 20,144.04 RE 11:13a Enbridge Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse MT 09:46a ENBRIDGE : Credit Suisse Upgrades Enbridge to Outperform from Neutral, Raises P.. MT 09:34a Natural Gas Down as Forecast See Cool Weather for Major Eastern Markets MT 06/16 Natural Gas Falls as Mild Eastern Weather Expected to Lower Demand MT 06/15 ENBRIDGE : Price Target Raised to C$54.00 After Minnesota Appeal Court Win MT 06/15 Natural Gas Drops Off a Eight-Month High as Cooler Weather Expected for the E.. MT