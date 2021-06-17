Enbridge : Second-party opinion

Enbridge Inc. ("Enbridge" or ''the issuer'' or ''the company'') commissioned ISS ESG to assist with its Sustainability-Linked Bonds by assessing three core elements to determine the sustainability quality of the instrument:
The sustainability credibility of the KPIs selected and Sustainability Performance Targets (SPTs) calibrated - whether the KPIs selected are core, relevant and material to the issuer's business model and sector, and whether the associated targets are ambitious.
Enbridge's Sustainability-Linked Bonds Framework (June 2021 version) and structural components of the transaction - benchmarked against the Sustainability-Linked Bond Principles (SLBP), as administered by the International Capital Market Association (ICMA).
Sustainability-LinkedBonds link to Enbridge's sustainability strategy - drawing on Enbridge's overall sustainability profile and related objectives.
ENBRIDGE BUSINESS OVERVIEW
Headquartered in Calgary, Canada, Enbridge is a North American energy infrastructure company that employs c. 13,000 people. The company owns, develops and operates transmission, distribution and storage infrastructure across North America, including:
Liquids Pipelines (LP), which serves 12 million barrels per day (bpd) of refining capacity and connects producers to the markets in the U.S. Midwest, the U.S. Gulf Coast and Eastern Canada.
Gas Transmission and Midstream (GTM), which connects natural gas supply with residential, industrial and commercial markets totaling approximately 170 million people, as well as power generation facilities across the continent.
Gas Distribution and Storage (GDS), which serves approximately 3.8 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec and distributes about 2.3 billion cubic feet (Bcf) per day of natural gas.
Renewable Power Generation, which has interests in more than 30 renewable power facilities and has a growing presence in offshore wind in Europe. Together, Enbridge's renewable energy projects (either operating or under construction) have the capacity to generate 5,082 megawatts (MW) gross of zero-emission energy.
The company generates electricity based on wind, solar, geothermal, hydropower and waste heat recovery (about 2,075 MW net capacity as at 2021), and aims to invest in further renewable capacity in the future. The majority of Enbridge's revenue is based on natural gas transmission and liquids pipeline operations, although renewable power generation has been a focus for the company since 2002. 1
1 Since Enbridge's initial investment in a wind farm in 2002, Enbridge has committed more than $7.3 billion in capital to renewable energy and power transmission projects currently in operation or under construction.
ISS ESG finds that the KPI selected is core, relevant and moderately material to the issuer's business model and consistent with its sustainability strategy. It is appropriately measurable, quantifiable and externally verifiable. The KPI is overall benchmarkable, with limitations due to lack of acknowledged reporting principles for energy delivered and due to lack of disclosure within the ''Oil & Gas Storage and Pipelines'' industry. It is considered as material to Enbridge's operations and activities that the company has direct control of (Scopes 1 and 2). However, the KPI is considered as not material to the whole Corporate Value Chain as it does not coverScope 3 emissions representing the majority of the issuer's GHG emissions.
It is worth noting that ISS ESG provided an opinion on SPT 1 disclosed under Enbridge's Framework but did not assess any interim targets that may be used by the issuer for future issuances. Level of ambition of the calibrated SPT 1 against past performance and against international targets (the Paris agreement and well below a 2° Celsius warming scenario) cannot be judged due to the lack of information available on historical data (no information available before the baseline year) and on international standard in place to assess the alignment of Oil and Gas companies targets with the Paris Agreement.4ISS ESG finds that the SPT set by the issuer is ambitious against its peer group5as it belongs to the top 20% tier of its sector in terms of existence of such targets. The target is set in a clear timeline but the company does not provide clear target observation date in the Framework (according to the issuer, target observation dates will be clearly defined in final terms documents). SPT 1 is benchmarkable with limitations not attributable to the company (e.g., discrepancies regarding the way energy delivered is calculated and disclosed, lack of disclosure for this specific carbon intensity indicator within the ''Oil & Gas Storage and Pipelines'' industry). The achievement of SPT 1 is supported by a credible strategy and action plan. It is worth noting that ISS providedan opinion on the 2030 final target but not on interim targets.
ISS ESG's evaluation is based on the engagement conducted in May and June 2021, on Enbridge's Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework (June 2021 version) and on the ISS ESG Corporate Rating applicable at the SPO delivery date (updated on the 29.04.2021).
SBTi is currently developing sector specific targets setting methods for oil and gas companies.
Enbridge peer group is composed of Enbridge, 25 Oil & Gas Storage and pipelines companies derived from the ISS ESG Universe and two companies considered as relevant peers by Enbridge and rated in the ISS ESG universe.
The KPI selected is core, relevant, and material to the issuer's business model from an ESG perspective, and consistent with its sustainability strategy. It is appropriately measurable, benchmarkable, and externally verifiable. It is quantifiable, although there are possible margins of error to the external benchmarking data collected. It covers a material scope of theoperations and activities of Enbridge.
The SPT calibrated by Enbridge is ambitious against the company's past performance. However, ISS ESG is unable to determine whether the SPT is ambitious against peer performance and international targets. This is due to limitations that cannot be attributed to the issuer. The target is set in a clear timeline, and is supported by a credible strategy and action plan. The target is benchmarkable, although there are several limitations that cannotbe attributed to the issuer.
KPI selection: Relevant, core and material to issuer's business model and
The KPI selected is core, relevant and material to the issuer's business model and consistent with its sustainability strategy. It is appropriately measurable, quantifiable, externally verifiable and benchmarkable. It covers a material scope of the operations and activities ofEnbridge.
The SPT calibrated by Enbridge is ambitious against the company's past performance. Enbridge is one of the only three companies in its peer group (out of 10) to have concrete and updated targets of Women on Board of Directors. The SPT is in a high order of magnitude as other top tier companies. The target is also in line with international targets. The target is set in a clear timeline, is benchmarkable. The target is supported by a credible strategy and a clear andconcrete action plan.