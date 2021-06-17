Enbridge : Second-party opinion

KPI selection: Relevant and core to issuer's business model and sustainability profile. Material to the company's direct operations but not material to the whole Corporate

Value Chain as the KPI does not include Scope 3 emissions.3

Sustainability Performance Target (SPT) calibration:

Limited information available for comparison against past performance

Ambitious against issuer's sectorial peer group

Currently not benchmarkable against an international standard

ISS ESG finds that the KPI selected is core, relevant and moderately material to the issuer's business model and consistent with its sustainability strategy. It is appropriately measurable, quantifiable and externally verifiable. The KPI is overall benchmarkable, with limitations due to lack of acknowledged reporting principles for energy delivered and due to lack of disclosure within the ''Oil & Gas Storage and Pipelines'' industry. It is considered as material to Enbridge's operations and activities that the company has direct control of (Scopes 1 and 2). However, the KPI is considered as not material to the whole Corporate Value Chain as it does not coverScope 3 emissions representing the majority of the issuer's GHG emissions.

It is worth noting that ISS ESG provided an opinion on SPT 1 disclosed under Enbridge's Framework but did not assess any interim targets that may be used by the issuer for future issuances. Level of ambition of the calibrated SPT 1 against past performance and against international targets (the Paris agreement and well below a 2° Celsius warming scenario) cannot be judged due to the lack of information available on historical data (no information available before the baseline year) and on international standard in place to assess the alignment of Oil and Gas companies targets with the Paris Agreement.4 ISS ESG finds that the SPT set by the issuer is ambitious against its peer group5 as it belongs to the top 20% tier of its sector in terms of existence of such targets. The target is set in a clear timeline but the company does not provide clear target observation date in the Framework (according to the issuer, target observation dates will be clearly defined in final terms documents). SPT 1 is benchmarkable with limitations not attributable to the company (e.g., discrepancies regarding the way energy delivered is calculated and disclosed, lack of disclosure for this specific carbon intensity indicator within the ''Oil & Gas Storage and Pipelines'' industry). The achievement of SPT 1 is supported by a credible strategy and action plan. It is worth noting that ISS providedan opinion on the 2030 final target but not on interim targets.