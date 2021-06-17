Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Enbridge Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENB   CA29250N1050

ENBRIDGE INC.

(ENB)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 06/17 04:00:00 pm
49.97 CAD   +0.22%
05:29pENBRIDGE  : Framework document
PU
05:29pENBRIDGE  : Second-party opinion
PU
05:15pENBRIDGE  : Publishes Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Enbridge : Second-party opinion

06/17/2021 | 05:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SECOND PARTY OPINION (SPO)

Sustainability Quality of the Issuer and Sustainability-Linked Securities

Enbridge Inc.

17 June 2021

VERIFICATION PARAMETERS

Type(s) of instruments

Sustainability-Linked Bonds

contemplated

Relevant standard(s)

Sustainability-Linked Bond Principles, as administered by ICMA

Lifecycle

Pre-issuance verification

As long as Enbridge's Sustainability-Linked Securities Framework

Validity

and benchmarks for the Sustainability Performance target(s)

remain unchanged

© 2021 | Institutional Shareholder Services and/or its affiliates

S E C O N D P A R T Y O P I N I O N

Sustainability Quality of the Issuer

and Sustainability -Linked Bonds

C O N T E N T S

SCOPE OF WORK .....................................................................................................................................

3

ENBRIDGE BUSINESS OVERVIEW ............................................................................................................

3

ISS ESG SPO ASSESSMENT SUMMARY ....................................................................................................

4

ISS ESG SPO ASSESSMENT.......................................................................................................................

7

PART 1.A. KPI SELECTION & SPT CALIBRATION - KPI 1 ''Greenhouse gas emission intensity

(CO2e/PJ)'' ...........................................................................................................................................

7

PART 1.B. KPI SELECTION & SPT CALIBRATION - KPI 2 ''Racial and ethnic diversity" ......................

16

PART 1.C. KPI SELECTION & SPT CALIBRATION - KPI 3 "Women on the Board of Directors" ..........

24

PART 2: ALIGNMENT WITH ICMA SUSTAINABILITY-LINKED BOND PRINCIPLES ...............................

30

PART 3: LINK TO ENBRIDGE'S SUSTAINABILITY STRATEGY ...............................................................

34

ANNEX 1: ISS ESG Corporate Rating......................................................................................................

39

ANNEX 2: Methodology ........................................................................................................................

42

ANNEX 3: Quality management processes ...........................................................................................

43

About ISS ESG SPO ................................................................................................................................

44

S E C O N D P A R T Y O P I N I O N

Sustainability Quality of the Issuer

and Sustainability -Linked Bonds

SCOPE OF WORK

Enbridge Inc. ("Enbridge" or ''the issuer'' or ''the company'') commissioned ISS ESG to assist with its Sustainability-Linked Bonds by assessing three core elements to determine the sustainability quality of the instrument:

  1. The sustainability credibility of the KPIs selected and Sustainability Performance Targets (SPTs) calibrated - whether the KPIs selected are core, relevant and material to the issuer's business model and sector, and whether the associated targets are ambitious.
  2. Enbridge's Sustainability-Linked Bonds Framework (June 2021 version) and structural components of the transaction - benchmarked against the Sustainability-Linked Bond Principles (SLBP), as administered by the International Capital Market Association (ICMA).
  3. Sustainability-LinkedBonds link to Enbridge's sustainability strategy - drawing on Enbridge's overall sustainability profile and related objectives.

ENBRIDGE BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Headquartered in Calgary, Canada, Enbridge is a North American energy infrastructure company that employs c. 13,000 people. The company owns, develops and operates transmission, distribution and storage infrastructure across North America, including:

  • Liquids Pipelines (LP), which serves 12 million barrels per day (bpd) of refining capacity and connects producers to the markets in the U.S. Midwest, the U.S. Gulf Coast and Eastern Canada.
  • Gas Transmission and Midstream (GTM), which connects natural gas supply with residential, industrial and commercial markets totaling approximately 170 million people, as well as power generation facilities across the continent.
  • Gas Distribution and Storage (GDS), which serves approximately 3.8 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec and distributes about 2.3 billion cubic feet (Bcf) per day of natural gas.
  • Renewable Power Generation, which has interests in more than 30 renewable power facilities and has a growing presence in offshore wind in Europe. Together, Enbridge's renewable energy projects (either operating or under construction) have the capacity to generate 5,082 megawatts (MW) gross of zero-emission energy.

The company generates electricity based on wind, solar, geothermal, hydropower and waste heat recovery (about 2,075 MW net capacity as at 2021), and aims to invest in further renewable capacity in the future. The majority of Enbridge's revenue is based on natural gas transmission and liquids pipeline operations, although renewable power generation has been a focus for the company since 2002. 1

1 Since Enbridge's initial investment in a wind farm in 2002, Enbridge has committed more than $7.3 billion in capital to renewable energy and power transmission projects currently in operation or under construction.

S E C O N D P A R T Y O P I N I O N

Sustainability Quality of the Issuer

and Sustainability -Linked Bonds

ISS ESG SPO ASSESSMENT SUMMARY

SECTION

EVALUATION SUMMARY2

Part 1.A.

KPI selectionand SPT calibration

KPI 1

''Greenhouse

gas emission

intensity

(CO2e/PJ)''

KPI selection: Relevant and core to issuer's business model and sustainability profile. Material to the company's direct operations but not material to the whole Corporate

Value Chain as the KPI does not include Scope 3 emissions.3

Sustainability Performance Target (SPT) calibration:

  • Limited information available for comparison against past performance
  • Ambitious against issuer's sectorial peer group
  • Currently not benchmarkable against an international standard

ISS ESG finds that the KPI selected is core, relevant and moderately material to the issuer's business model and consistent with its sustainability strategy. It is appropriately measurable, quantifiable and externally verifiable. The KPI is overall benchmarkable, with limitations due to lack of acknowledged reporting principles for energy delivered and due to lack of disclosure within the ''Oil & Gas Storage and Pipelines'' industry. It is considered as material to Enbridge's operations and activities that the company has direct control of (Scopes 1 and 2). However, the KPI is considered as not material to the whole Corporate Value Chain as it does not coverScope 3 emissions representing the majority of the issuer's GHG emissions.

It is worth noting that ISS ESG provided an opinion on SPT 1 disclosed under Enbridge's Framework but did not assess any interim targets that may be used by the issuer for future issuances. Level of ambition of the calibrated SPT 1 against past performance and against international targets (the Paris agreement and well below a 2° Celsius warming scenario) cannot be judged due to the lack of information available on historical data (no information available before the baseline year) and on international standard in place to assess the alignment of Oil and Gas companies targets with the Paris Agreement.4 ISS ESG finds that the SPT set by the issuer is ambitious against its peer group5 as it belongs to the top 20% tier of its sector in terms of existence of such targets. The target is set in a clear timeline but the company does not provide clear target observation date in the Framework (according to the issuer, target observation dates will be clearly defined in final terms documents). SPT 1 is benchmarkable with limitations not attributable to the company (e.g., discrepancies regarding the way energy delivered is calculated and disclosed, lack of disclosure for this specific carbon intensity indicator within the ''Oil & Gas Storage and Pipelines'' industry). The achievement of SPT 1 is supported by a credible strategy and action plan. It is worth noting that ISS providedan opinion on the 2030 final target but not on interim targets.

  1. ISS ESG's evaluation is based on the engagement conducted in May and June 2021, on Enbridge's Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework (June 2021 version) and on the ISS ESG Corporate Rating applicable at the SPO delivery date (updated on the 29.04.2021).
  2. https://ghgprotocol.org/standards/Scope-3-standard
  3. SBTi is currently developing sector specific targets setting methods for oil and gas companies.
  4. Enbridge peer group is composed of Enbridge, 25 Oil & Gas Storage and pipelines companies derived from the ISS ESG Universe and two companies considered as relevant peers by Enbridge and rated in the ISS ESG universe.

S E C O N D P A R T Y O P I N I O N

Sustainability Quality of the Issuer and Sustainability -Linked Bonds

Part 1.B.

KPI selectionand SPT calibration

KPI 2 ''Racial

and Ethnic

Diversity''

KPI selection: Relevant, core and material to issuer's business model and

sustainability profile

Sustainability Performance Target (SPT) calibration:

  • Ambitious against issuer's past performance
  • Limited information available for comparison against issuer's sectorial peer group
  • Limited information available for comparison against international targets

The KPI selected is core, relevant, and material to the issuer's business model from an ESG perspective, and consistent with its sustainability strategy. It is appropriately measurable, benchmarkable, and externally verifiable. It is quantifiable, although there are possible margins of error to the external benchmarking data collected. It covers a material scope of theoperations and activities of Enbridge.

The SPT calibrated by Enbridge is ambitious against the company's past performance. However, ISS ESG is unable to determine whether the SPT is ambitious against peer performance and international targets. This is due to limitations that cannot be attributed to the issuer. The target is set in a clear timeline, and is supported by a credible strategy and action plan. The target is benchmarkable, although there are several limitations that cannotbe attributed to the issuer.

Part 1.C.

KPI selectionand SPT calibration -

KPI 3 ''Women

on Board of

Directors''

KPI selection: Relevant, core and material to issuer's business model and

sustainability profile

Sustainability Performance Target (SPT) calibration:

  • Ambitious against issuer's past performance
  • Ambitious against issuer's sectorial peer group
  • Ambitious against international targets

The KPI selected is core, relevant and material to the issuer's business model and consistent with its sustainability strategy. It is appropriately measurable, quantifiable, externally verifiable and benchmarkable. It covers a material scope of the operations and activities ofEnbridge.

The SPT calibrated by Enbridge is ambitious against the company's past performance. Enbridge is one of the only three companies in its peer group (out of 10) to have concrete and updated targets of Women on Board of Directors. The SPT is in a high order of magnitude as other top tier companies. The target is also in line with international targets. The target is set in a clear timeline, is benchmarkable. The target is supported by a credible strategy and a clear andconcrete action plan.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Enbridge Inc. published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 21:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ENBRIDGE INC.
05:29pENBRIDGE  : Framework document
PU
05:29pENBRIDGE  : Second-party opinion
PU
05:15pENBRIDGE  : Publishes Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework
AQ
05:06pTSX falls 0.43% to 20,144.04
RE
11:13aEnbridge Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse
MT
09:46aENBRIDGE  : Credit Suisse Upgrades Enbridge to Outperform from Neutral, Raises P..
MT
09:34aNatural Gas Down as Forecast See Cool Weather for Major Eastern Markets
MT
06/16Natural Gas Falls as Mild Eastern Weather Expected to Lower Demand
MT
06/15ENBRIDGE  : Price Target Raised to C$54.00 After Minnesota Appeal Court Win
MT
06/15Natural Gas Drops Off a Eight-Month High as Cooler Weather Expected for the E..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 43 327 M 35 043 M 35 043 M
Net income 2021 5 532 M 4 474 M 4 474 M
Net Debt 2021 71 075 M 57 486 M 57 486 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,2x
Yield 2021 6,68%
Capitalization 101 B 81 814 M 81 690 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,97x
EV / Sales 2022 3,77x
Nbr of Employees 11 200
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart ENBRIDGE INC.
Duration : Period :
Enbridge Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENBRIDGE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 52,77 CAD
Last Close Price 49,86 CAD
Spread / Highest target 18,3%
Spread / Average Target 5,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Albert Monaco President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Colin K. Gruending Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Lorne Ebel Non-Executive Chairman
Bhushan Ivaturi Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Tyler W. Robinson Chief Compliance Officer & VP-Enterprise Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENBRIDGE INC.22.48%82 697
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.29.81%55 569
TC ENERGY CORPORATION25.24%52 069
KINDER MORGAN, INC.37.89%42 687
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.37.01%33 370
MPLX LP42.91%31 854