Enbridge : says additional permit requirements will delay start of Line 5 tunnel project

CALGARY, Alberta, June 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Army Corps of
Engineers' decision to undertake a tougher environmental review
of Enbridge Inc's proposed oil pipeline tunnel under
the Great Lakes will delay the start of construction on the
project, the company said on Wednesday.
The Canadian company had planned to start building the $500
million tunnel along the lakebed of the Straits of Mackinac,
connecting Lakes Huron and Michigan, this year. The tunnel will
house the Line 5 oil pipeline, which ships 540,000 barrels per
day of oil and refined products from Superior, Wisconsin, to
Sarnia, Ontario, and is a key link in Enbridge's crude export
network.
The 68-year-old pipeline is the subject of an ongoing legal
battle between Enbridge and the state of Michigan that has also
embroiled the Canadian government. Michigan ordered the pipeline
to shut down over concerns it could leak into the Great Lakes,
an order than Enbridge ignored.
"The decision by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to
complete an environmental impact statement instead of an
environmental assessment (EA) for the Great Lakes Tunnel project
will lead to a delay in the start of construction on this
important project," Enbridge spokesman Ryan Duffy said in an
email.
The company had expected the tunnel to be operational by
2024, but environmental impact statements can take years. Duffy
said Enbridge was still evaluating the impact on its timeline.
"This announcement comes after tens of thousands of citizens
voiced concern over Enbridge’s Line 5 tunnel permitting
application because it lacked critical details," said Beth
Wallace of the National Wildlife Federation, adding the
comprehensive review would hold Enbridge accountable for the
project's impact on water, land and climate.
