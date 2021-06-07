Enbridge : to sell stake in Noverco for $1.14 billion

June 7 (Reuters) - Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge Inc
said on Monday it has agreed to sell its minority stake
in Noverco Inc, a distributor of natural gas, to Trencap LP for
$1.14 billion in cash.
Enbridge currently owns 38.9% of Noverco while Trencap, a
consortium lead by pension fund manager Caisse de dépôt et
placement du Québec (CDPQ), owns the rest 61.1%.
RBC Capital Markets acted as financial adviser to Enbridge
on the deal, which is expected to close by early 2022.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)