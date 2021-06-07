Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Enbridge Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ENB   CA29250N1050

ENBRIDGE INC.

(ENB)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 06/07 04:00:00 pm
47.74 CAD   +1.21%
ENBRIDGE  : to sell stake in Noverco for $1.14 billion
RE
04:52pENBRIDGE  : Oil pipeline foes protest Enbridge's Line 3 in Minnesota
AQ
04:51pEnbridge Unit to Sell Stake in Quebec's Noverco for $942 Million
MT
Summary 
Summary

Enbridge : to sell stake in Noverco for $1.14 billion

06/07/2021 | 04:55pm EDT
June 7 (Reuters) - Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge Inc said on Monday it has agreed to sell its minority stake in Noverco Inc, a distributor of natural gas, to Trencap LP for $1.14 billion in cash.

Enbridge currently owns 38.9% of Noverco while Trencap, a consortium lead by pension fund manager Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), owns the rest 61.1%.

RBC Capital Markets acted as financial adviser to Enbridge on the deal, which is expected to close by early 2022. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENBRIDGE INC. 1.21% 47.74 Delayed Quote.15.87%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.75% 143.918 Delayed Quote.21.98%
Financials
Sales 2021 44 303 M 36 656 M 36 656 M
Net income 2021 5 533 M 4 578 M 4 578 M
Net Debt 2021 71 057 M 58 793 M 58 793 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
Yield 2021 7,07%
Capitalization 95 547 M 79 163 M 79 056 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,76x
EV / Sales 2022 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 11 200
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart ENBRIDGE INC.
Duration : Period :
Enbridge Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENBRIDGE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 52,73 CAD
Last Close Price 47,17 CAD
Spread / Highest target 25,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Albert Monaco President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Colin K. Gruending Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Lorne Ebel Non-Executive Chairman
Bhushan Ivaturi Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Tyler W. Robinson Chief Compliance Officer & VP-Enterprise Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENBRIDGE INC.15.87%78 995
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.24.76%53 406
TC ENERGY CORPORATION22.72%51 390
KINDER MORGAN, INC.37.38%42 529
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.39.40%33 953
MPLX LP34.50%29 980