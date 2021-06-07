Enbridge : to sell stake in Noverco for $1.14 billion

June 7 (Reuters) - Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge Inc said on Monday it has agreed to sell its minority stake in Noverco Inc, a distributor of natural gas, to Trencap LP for $1.14 billion in cash.

Enbridge currently owns 38.9% of Noverco while Trencap, a consortium lead by pension fund manager Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), owns the rest 61.1%.

RBC Capital Markets acted as financial adviser to Enbridge on the deal, which is expected to close by early 2022. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)